Impact Emergence full card with 5 title fights

Impact is primed and ready for their next special event. Emergence takes place Friday, August 12 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. Five title fights highlight the show.

The main card for Emergence includes:

“Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Jack Evans 5 vs. 5 Anything Goes: Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Chris Bey, Hikuleo, & Ace Austin) (If Honor No More wins, OGK receives a tag title shot. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.)

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

The pre-show card includes:

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET, and the main show starts at 8 pm ET through IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.

The world title and Knockouts belt have simple stories of babyfaces earning #1 contender status to face the babyface champ. Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley engaged in spicy trash talk to hype their bout, while tension is brewing between Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim with snipes about losing tag team matches. “Speedball” Mike Bailey is a fighting champion, and Jack Evans is next up to bat. Evans hasn’t been on TV yet after being pulled for safety reasons to recover from a scary bump on the indie scene.

I’d say Alexander and Bailey are locks to retain. Grace versus Yim is a trickier prognostication. Grace is one of the Knockouts top superstars, and she is still fresh in her current reign. Yim winning gold would be the flashier headline for more exposure to the show. I’m leaning toward Grace for the hope that it leads to en epic powerhouse showdown with Masha Slamovich.

The match with the biggest ramifications involves Honor No More. They are tired of being disrespected by Impact, specifically a lack of title shots for the group. Honor No More forced their hand to disrupt the broadcast feed, so Scott D’Amore told them to put up or shut up. A win will officially earn a tag title shot for Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Eddie Edwards starts angling for a world title opportunity. A loss means Honor No More must disband.

It makes more story sense for Honor No More to win and carry on with their bad attitudes, since they haven’t really accomplished anything yet in Impact. However, Impact seems to run with shorter contracts, so that stipulation could be cover for the departure of some members. That’s what makes me hesitant to to firmly predict an Honor No More victory.

Bandido versus Rey Horus is a good bet to steal the show. This could be a boost for Bandido to the main event scene. Violent by Design wants to rid the world of the sickness, so they are going after Chris Sabin and Kushida. No matter who wins, this feud will likely rage on into the next set of TV tapings with Shelley jumping in the fray. Sami Callihan versus Steve Maclin is a pick’em. Maclin has yet to explain his motives for assisting Moose to beat Callihan in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. Perhaps Moose returns the favor on this night.

The pre-show bouts have the strongest chances for title changes. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie are still working out the kinks of their relationship with Havok. The hoss of Decay disappeared into the Undead Realm and came back as the bubbly mimosa-drinking partygoer named Jessicka. She accidentally cost Rosemary a singles match against Deonna Purrazzo by losing her cool. The same could happen again to make Purrazzo and Chelsea Green new Knockouts tag champs.

Brian Myers has been ducking Bhupinder Gujjar’s challenge for the Impact Digital Media Championship. Myers couldn’t weasel out any longer and had to step up as champion. Gujjar is a rising prospect that could use the stepping stone of this title, but never count out Myers and his bag of veteran tricks to cheat his way to victory. If I had to pick one title change on the evening, Gujjar would be it.

What are your predictions for Emergence?