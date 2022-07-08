Kushida booked for Impact debut

Kushida is coming to Impact Wrestling.
Impact announced the news that Kushida will debut at the Derby City Rumble taping in Louisville, KY on July 15 and July 16.
BREAKING: KUSHIDA DEBUTS at #DerbyCityRumble July 15th & 16th!!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022
Tickets are on sale NOW!
HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/kKM9cixVOG
Kushida is a former NXT cruiserweight champion. His contract expired with WWE earlier this year in April. Prior to that, Kushida rose to prominence in NJPW as a six-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion, winner of Best of Super Juniors in 2015 and 2017, as well as winner of Super J-Cup in 2016. He also carried the ROH TV title for a run.
With Kushida arriving in Impact, there might even be a chance that he reunites with his Time Splitters partner, Alex Shelley. The Time Splitters are two-time IWGP tag champs and won the Super Jr. tag tournament in 2012.
Impact also announced that Shelley would be in one-on-one action against Chris Sabin at Derby City Rumble.
BREAKING: The Motor City Machine Guns collide as @fakekinkade goes one-on-one with @SuperChrisSabin, plus more at #DerbyCityRumble!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2022
Tickets are on sale NOW!
HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/itVmqQmXq7
No hints building toward this match have aired on Impact TV yet. If it marks a split of the Motor City Machine Guns, then it is possible that Kushida and Shelley could join together to make a run at the Impact tag titles.
Who would you like to see Kushida wrestle in Impact? Where do you think he fits in the Impact hierarchy?
Loading comments...