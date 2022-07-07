Impact’s next special event is Emergence on Friday, August 12.

The Knockouts division took center stage on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling when Deonna Purrazzo battled Mia Yim in the main event to determine the #1 contender for the Knockouts Championship. The winner would book a date to wrestle Jordynne Grace for the title at Emergence.

Gail Kim used her executive powers to ban everyone from ringside to ensure a fair bout.

Purrazzo and Yim went toe to toe to start the match. Yim scored the first high impact maneuver for a suicide dive.

Purrazzo slowed down the pace to focus on her bread and butter gameplan of attacking the arm. Purrazzo snapped Yim’s limb and stomped on her wing. Yim rallied with rapid-fire strikes, clotheslines, dropkicks, and a cannonball in the corner. Yim went for Eat Defeat to finish, however, Purrazzo held onto the ropes to prevent full impact.

As the match progressed, Yim hit a surprise Code Red. Purrazzo was able to kick out.

The two ladies stood up to throw blows back and forth. Purrazzo gained the edge on a side Russian leg sweep. She rolled over to transition for an armbar, but Yim locked her hands together to prevent extension. Yim was able to escape for a roll-up. Purrazzo regained control for a Gotch piledriver. 1, 2, Yim kicked out of an arrogant cover by Purrazzo. The crowd erupted with chants of, “Mia!”

Yim caught a kick to counter for a powerbomb. Yim followed up with a package piledriver. She hooked the leg nearest to the ropes on the cover. It seemed like we would have a winner, but Purrazzo kicked out before 3.

Yim and Purrazzo were exhausted. They rose to their feet and exchanged punches. Purrazzo slapped Yim hard and shot her mouth talking trash. Yim fired up with numerous kicks, a package piledriver, then Eat Defeat for victory.

Yim earned the right to challenge Grace for the Knockouts Championship at Emergence. The champ came down to the ring for a handshake and a staredown.

Yim and Purrazzo put on a solid match in the main event slot of Impact Wrestling. They were given plenty of time to get the crowd invested. That paid off with dramatic near falls in the closing minutes to have the fans in the palm of their hands.

How do you rate the Knockouts #1 contender bout? Are you excited for Jordynne Grace versus Mia Yim for the Knockouts Championship at Emergence?