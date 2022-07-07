Impact’s newest Knockout likes the smell of dirty motels

Impact revealed the latest addition to the Knockouts division with an odd vignette. The person in question declared that the smell of a dirty motel comforts her. The footage also included a dead rat and possibly some OnlyFans kink.

Killer Kelly is coming soon to Impact.

The vignette opened with a lone stranger walking the streets. She likes to roam alone and stay in dirty motels. It comforts her as a reminder of that place. The musical tone changed inside her motel room. It’s only after we lose everything that we are free to do anything. Killer Kelly removed her clothes to bathe in the shower.

That was certainly a weird introduction to Killer Kelly, but I must say that I am intrigued. That makes it effective to an extent. I’m curious how the smell of dirty motels can be transformed into a gimmick. It was enough on the bizarre side that it made me question if she was filming a kink video.

Killer Kelly has wrestled in Impact previously in a handful of losing efforts during 2020. Prior to that, she competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament for NXT. Kelly tasted defeat against Meiko Satomura in the first round.

What’s your take on the Impact vignette for Killer Kelly? Do you also enjoy the smell of dirty motels?