Former AEW wrestler debuts at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact wasn’t done at Atlanta’s Center Stage after their Against All Odds event on Fri., July 1. On Saturday, they taped material for the next couple weeks of television.

Here’s some of what you’ll see the next couple of Thursdays on AXS — including the debut of a wrestler who just ended his AEW run — courtesy of Fightful & Wrestling Observer:

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

• Brian Myers def. Aidan Prince to retain the Impact Digital Media championship • Gisele Shaw def. Alisha • Bhupinder Gujjar def. Johnny Swinger

July 6

• Speedball Mike Bailey def. Alan Angels to retain the X-Division title • After the match, Bailey & Angels were attacked by Violent By Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner. Doering wanted World champ Josh Alexander to come out, but got Eric Young instead. EY was disappointed in Doering for losing his title shot at Against All Odds. He teased a break-up, but agreed when Deaner asking Young to give them another chance. • Trey Miguel def. Laredo Kid • PCO def. Black Taurus • Honor No More celebrated with PCO after his win. Heath came in through the crowd, hit Kenny King with a neckbreaker, and ran off. • Rich Swann def. Shera • Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo to become the #1 contender for Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts championship

July 13

• Josh Alexander & Motor City Machine Guns def. Violent By Design (Young, Deaner & Doering) • Steve Maclin def. James Storm • Sami Callihan tried to attack Maclin after the match, but Maclin ran off before he could. • Chelsea Green def. Mickie James • Masha Slamovich def. Tenille Dashwood • Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Kenny King) def. Bullet Club (Good Brothers, Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Sound like an entertaining couple weeks worth of rassling? Think Angels will stick around Impact?