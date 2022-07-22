Impact Emergence adds Knockouts tag title match and opens Forbidden Door for AAA

Impact’s next special event is Emergence on Friday, August 12. The card is filling up fast after the events from Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact World Championship match is set, the Knockouts tag champs have official challengers, and the Forbidden Door was opened to AAA for a special attraction bout.

The TV main event saw the Motor City Machine Guns collide in a #1 contender contest. Alex Shelley defeated Chris Sabin to earn a shot at Josh Alexander and the Impact World Championship. (Full details here.)

The tag team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green emerged victorious over the duo of Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. Purrazzo pinned Yim clean. In doing so, Purrazzo felt she deserved to be inserted into the Knockouts Championship match. Gail Kim put the kibosh on that idea, because Purrazzo recently lost a #1 contender bout to Yim. Nonetheless, Kim was impressed with the efforts of Purrazzo and Green, so she offered them a tag title shot against champions Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie.

Impact also broke the news of a special attraction lucha libre match using talent from AAA. Bandido will rumble against Rey Horus. This will mark the debut match for both luchadores in Impact.

Bandido is a main event talent as evidenced by his run with the ROH World Championship. He is also no stranger to Rey Horus. They teamed with Flamita to hold the ROH trios titles. Rey Horus is very talented in his own right and should be a great addition to the X-Division, assuming he stick around the Impact Zone.

The current lineup for Emergence includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley

