Impact Emergence adds Knockouts tag title match and opens Forbidden Door for AAA

Impact’s next special event is Emergence on Friday, August 12. The card is filling up fast after the events from Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact World Championship match is set, the Knockouts tag champs have official challengers, and the Forbidden Door was opened to AAA for a special attraction bout.
The TV main event saw the Motor City Machine Guns collide in a #1 contender contest. Alex Shelley defeated Chris Sabin to earn a shot at Josh Alexander and the Impact World Championship. (Full details here.)
BREAKING: @fakekinkade will face @Walking_Weapon at #EMERGENCE for the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Championship!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
Get Tickets HERE: https://t.co/kGwSciqtxA#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/2Wm88jzrFO
The tag team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green emerged victorious over the duo of Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. Purrazzo pinned Yim clean. In doing so, Purrazzo felt she deserved to be inserted into the Knockouts Championship match. Gail Kim put the kibosh on that idea, because Purrazzo recently lost a #1 contender bout to Yim. Nonetheless, Kim was impressed with the efforts of Purrazzo and Green, so she offered them a tag title shot against champions Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie.
BREAKING: VXT will get a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at #EMERGENCE!@FearHavok @thetayavalkyrie @WeAreRosemary @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
Get Tickets HERE: https://t.co/c7juX5NPBF#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Z2fDz4h7Qt
Impact also broke the news of a special attraction lucha libre match using talent from AAA. Bandido will rumble against Rey Horus. This will mark the debut match for both luchadores in Impact.
BREAKING: @bandidowrestler vs @rey_horus is set for #EMERGENCE! @luchalibreaaa— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
Get Tickets HERE: https://t.co/kGwSciqtxA#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xa7YSRFvH5
Bandido is a main event talent as evidenced by his run with the ROH World Championship. He is also no stranger to Rey Horus. They teamed with Flamita to hold the ROH trios titles. Rey Horus is very talented in his own right and should be a great addition to the X-Division, assuming he stick around the Impact Zone.
The current lineup for Emergence includes:
- Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley
- Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
- Bandido vs. Rey Horus
How well is the Emergence card stacking up to you?
Loading comments...