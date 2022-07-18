 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Impact Wrestling spoilers: Killer Kelly is back, Emergence contract signing

By Sean Rueter
Impact wrapped up its two-night Derby City Rumble in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday (July 16). The material filmed there should take their television all the way up to their next streaming special, Aug. 12’s Emergence. Results from night one are here.

Here’s some of what you’ll see on upcoming Thursdays on AXS, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

Savannah Evans def. Alisha

Steve Maclin def. Crazzy Steve

Impact

Deonna Purrazzo def. Rosemary

Masha Slamovich def. Gisele Shaw

Motor City Machine Guns def. Violent By Design (Deaner & Doering). VBD attacked after the loss, which led to first KUSHIDA and then Eric Young joining the fray. MCMG & KUSHIDA ended up on the losing end of the post-match fight.

Sami Callihan def. Raj Singh, then was taken out by Moose & Maclin.

Eddie Edwards def. Ace Austin

Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel def. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Killer Kelly def. Tiffany Nieves

Mia Yim def. Madison Rayne

• X-Division champ ”Speedball” Mike Baily def. Rocky Romero

KUSHIDA def. Deaner

• Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley signed the contract for their World title match at Emergence

• PCO def. Doc Gallows in a Street Fight

Sound like a good way to get to Emergence?

