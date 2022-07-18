Impact Wrestling spoilers: Killer Kelly is back, Emergence contract signing

Impact wrapped up its two-night Derby City Rumble in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday (July 16). The material filmed there should take their television all the way up to their next streaming special, Aug. 12’s Emergence. Results from night one are here.

Here’s some of what you’ll see on upcoming Thursdays on AXS, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

• Savannah Evans def. Alisha • Steve Maclin def. Crazzy Steve

Impact

• Deonna Purrazzo def. Rosemary • Masha Slamovich def. Gisele Shaw • Motor City Machine Guns def. Violent By Design (Deaner & Doering). VBD attacked after the loss, which led to first KUSHIDA and then Eric Young joining the fray. MCMG & KUSHIDA ended up on the losing end of the post-match fight. • Sami Callihan def. Raj Singh, then was taken out by Moose & Maclin. • Eddie Edwards def. Ace Austin • Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel def. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice • Killer Kelly def. Tiffany Nieves • Mia Yim def. Madison Rayne • X-Division champ ”Speedball” Mike Baily def. Rocky Romero • KUSHIDA def. Deaner • Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley signed the contract for their World title match at Emergence • PCO def. Doc Gallows in a Street Fight

Sound like a good way to get to Emergence?