KUSHIDA debuts, MCMG contender set at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact is taping upcoming television episodes this weekend at their Derby City Rumble shows in Louisville, Kentucky. Action on Friday night (July 15) gave us the next challenger for Josh Alexander’s World championship.

Here’s some of what you’ll see the next couple of Thursdays on AXS, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

Before The Impact / Dark Matches

• Bhupinder def. Vincent. A distraction from Heath led to the finish, and he attacked Vincent after the match.

Impact

• Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green def. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

• Mike Bailey def. Deaner to retain the X-Division championship

• Masha Slamovich def. Madison Rayne. Rayne was accompanied by Gisele Shaw. Slamovich handed Shaw an envelope after the match.

• Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) def. The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven). Another anti-Honor No More run-in by Heath helped BC pick up the win.

• Alex Shelley def. Chris Sabin via submission with the Border City Stretch. Shelley will challenge Josh Alexander at Emergence on Aug. 12. Deaner and Doering attacked the Motor City Machine Guns after the match, but Shelley’s Timesplitters partner KUSHIDA debuted by making the save.

• Brian Myers def. Black Taurus to retain the Impact Digital Media championship. Afterwards, Bhupinder threw Myers back into the ring where Decay got some payback.

• Karl Anderson def. Kenny King. King tried to attack Anderson with a chair post-match, which gave us yet another Heath vs. Honor No More run-in.

• Tiffany Nieves def. Jada Stone. Killer Kelly ran in and took them both out after the match. Tasha Steelz was on commentary for this one.

• Josh Alexander def. Shera. This one may have been stopped early due to an injury to Shera. He was helped to the back.

• Sami Callihan called out Moose & Steve Maclin, who were revealed to be working together in an earlier backstage vignette.

• KUSHIDA def. Rich Swann