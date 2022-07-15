Iconic Impact tag team to wrestle each other in world title #1 contender bout

The Emergence special event from Impact is scheduled for Friday, August 12. Last week, Impact determined the Knockouts Championship #1 contender. Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo to earn a shot at Jordynne Grace and the gold at Emergence. This week, the focus turned to booking business to determine Josh Alexander’s next challenger for the Impact World Championship at Emergence.

The Thursday night edition of Impact Wrestling kicked off with trios action. Alexander teamed with the Motor City Machine Guns to wrestle Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering of Violent by Design. The good guys emerged victorious when Alex Shelley used the Border City Stretch chickenwing crossface to submit Deaner.

The bigger story came in the aftermath. Chris Sabin handed the Impact world title over to Alexander, however, Sabin held on a bit too long sending an obvious message that he wanted a crack at Impact’s top prize. Shelley also appeared to have gold on his mind.

Later in the broadcast, Sabin vocalized his desire to Scott D’Amore. Sabin pled his case by taking credit for pushing Alexander toward the world championship in the first place. As the story goes a while back, Alexander successfully retained the X-Division Championship against Sabin. Sabin was impressed by Alexander and encouraged him to utilize to Option C clause to cash-in for a world title shot. The rest is history with Alexander as Impact’s current world champ.

Impact’s head honcho was receptive to the idea, but he wasn’t handing out gifts. Impact is about earning opportunities. Since Shelley picked up the win earlier in the evening, D’Amore booked Sabin versus Shelley in a #1 contender match for next week. The winner advances to wrestle Alexander at Emergence.

The Motor City Machine Guns are set to collide. Their last singles encounter for TNA/Impact was in 2009 when Shelley defeated Sabin in a tournament final to win the X-Division Championship.

Who are you picking to win? Would you prefer Chris Sabin or Alex Shelley to wrestle Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at Emergence?