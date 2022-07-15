Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green grudge match starts with a kiss, ends with retirement tease

Mickie James and Chelsea Green have been embroiled in a heated feud crossing over from Impact to the NWA and back. Even Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona were involved as husbands. What began as a friendship was torn asunder by Green’s treachery. The latest chapter was a grudge match Thursday night on Impact Wrestling. It started with a kiss and ended with a retirement tease.

Once the opening bell rang, Green tried for mind games by planting a sloppy smooch on James’ lips. The Mickster was unfazed and kissed Green right back.

That moment seemed to be a callback to James’ classic feud with Trish Stratus. Jerry Lawler would be screaming with glee if he saw that kissing clip. There may have been other homages to Stratus during the contest, but it would have went over my head without recognition.

The match between James and Green was a knock-down drag-out fight. The fisticuffs spilled onto the entrance ramp.

Down the stretch, James had momentum. Green gouged the eyes. James responded with a Mick Kick. 1, 2, Green grabbed the ropes for the break. Green gained an edge for a running curb stomp. She grabbed the tights on the cover. 1, 2, the referee noticed Green cheating and halted his count. After an exchange of counters, Green connected on an enzuigiri to stagger her opponent. James shot back with a Mick Kick. James aimed to finish with a jumping DDT, but Green countered for a roll-up. Green placed her feet on the ropes for leverage. 1, 2, 3! The referee completely missed the cheating trick and awarded the victory to Green.

Green won that battle, and she may have won the war as well. Later in the show, Gia Miller caught up with James as she was exiting the Impact Zone. James teased that her time in Impact could be over. You’re only as good as your last match, and she is going home.

If that is the end of the line for Mickie James in Impact, it would certainly be an unceremonious exit for Hardcore Country.

Where do you think the future takes Mickie James?