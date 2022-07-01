Impact adds three title fights for Against All Odds

Impact already booked two title matches for Against All Odds on Friday, July 1. Three more were added to the mix after events from the latest episode of Impact Wrestling.

X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey awaited the winner of a four-way between Trey Miguel, Steve Maclin, Chris Bey, and Laredo Kid. Trey emerged victorious on a pop-up Meteora pin to Bey. Against All Odds will be Bailey’s first title defense and Trey’s opportunity to become a two-time X-Division champ.

In the Knockouts tag team division, Gisele Shaw needed to impress Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne in order to replace the injured Rayne for the Influence’s automatic rematch after losing the titles to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. Shaw’s task was to take out Rosemary. Mission accomplished with a little help from the Influence.

Dashwood and Rayne were on commentary as impartial observers. Their impartiality quickly turned partial when Shaw displayed flashes of skill. The Influence lent a helping hand to shove Taya into the ring post as Rosemary was gearing up for a spear. That bought precious time for Shaw to regain her wits. When Rosemary charged forth, Shaw met her with a knee strike to the head for victory. Afterward, the Influence stood tall with Shaw.

For Against All Odds, Rosemary and Taya will defend the Knockouts tag belts against Dashwood and Shaw.

The third newly minted title fight is in the digital media realm. Rich Swann defended the Impact Digital Media Championship against Raj Singh. Brian Myers was seated on the ramp to provide live commentary for the contest. Swann retained via 450 splash. Myers attacked after the bell with a Roster Cut lariat. That set up Myers to issue a challenge in a No DQ Dot Combat Match at Against All Odds.

Rich Swann takes on @Myers_Wrestling for the Digital Media Championship on the #CountdownToAgainstAllOdds streaming LIVE & FREE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube TOMORROW NIGHT at 7:30 PM!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TYCail9iD7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022

The full lineup for Against All Odds includes:

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood & Gisele Shaw Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun: Sami Callihan vs. Moose (with Raven in attendance)

Mickie James & Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Impact Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers in a Dot Combat Match on the pre-show

