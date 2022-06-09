Bullet Club enemy revealed as final participant for Ultimate X at Impact Slammiversary

Impact X-Division champion Ace Austin made big news when he ventured to Japan to compete in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He made even bigger news by joining the Bullet Club. That decision had consequences as a Bullet Club enemy was revealed as the final participant for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary on June 19.

Impact rolled the sweet footage from NJPW of Ace officially joining the Bullet Club. Backstage, Zayne was not pleased about Ace’s decision. Ace advised his friend not to get involved. Zayne shoved Ace and taunted “Switchblade” Jay White and the Good Brothers to make him leave. Ace whacked Zayne with his magic stick to kick-start a stomp session. Ace stated that you don’t get involved in Bullet Club business without consequences. The clique clinked a Too Sweet over Zayne’s beaten body.

BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin shocked the wrestling world when he joined Bullet Club and turned on his friend @AlexZayneSauce BUT NOW he faces Zayne at #Slammiversary as he is the final entrant in ULTIMATE X!#IMPACTonAXSTV @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/LwxNooiyho — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2022

And just like that, Ace and Zayne went from friends to enemies. We all know that when you are an enemy of one Bullet Club member then you are an enemy to the whole crew.

Impact announced that Zayne was official for Ultimate X. Ace already had his hands full with the field including Trey Miguel, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kenny King, and Jack Evans. Adding Zayne to the mix makes Ace’s chance of retaining that much harder.

Do you like the idea of Ace Austin joining the Bullet Club? Do you think Alex Zayne will be a good fit for Ultimate X?