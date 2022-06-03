Jack Evans returns to Impact for Slammiversary title match

The man, the myth, the legend, Jack Evans from the heavens is coming back to Impact for a title match at Slammiversary on June 19.

Evans will compete in the Ultimate X match with a chance to win the X-Division Championship. The news was announced during Impact Wrestling with a highlight clip. Evans has tough competition against champion Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Kenny King, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and one more wrestler to be revealed.

This Impact bout will be Evans’ first high-profile match since his AEW contract recently expired. Most of Evans’ career championships have been in tag teams or trios. His peak success as a singles wrestler was holding the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship for 713 days.

The Slammiversary lineup currently contains:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young Knockouts Championship Queen of Mountain : Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Impact World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers

Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers X-Division Championship Ultimate X: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. TBA

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. TBA Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, & two more partners)

Will you be rooting for Jack Evans to win the X-Division Championship? How does the Slammiversary card stack up so far?