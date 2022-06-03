Jack Evans returns to Impact for Slammiversary title match

The man, the myth, the legend, Jack Evans from the heavens is coming back to Impact for a title match at Slammiversary on June 19.
Evans will compete in the Ultimate X match with a chance to win the X-Division Championship. The news was announced during Impact Wrestling with a highlight clip. Evans has tough competition against champion Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Kenny King, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and one more wrestler to be revealed.
BREAKING: @JackEvans711 has joined ULTIMATE X at #Slammiversary!#IMPACTonAXSTV— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022
Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville: https://t.co/FJ3SCUbLtB pic.twitter.com/OTPsRhpnJk
This Impact bout will be Evans’ first high-profile match since his AEW contract recently expired. Most of Evans’ career championships have been in tag teams or trios. His peak success as a singles wrestler was holding the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship for 713 days.
The Slammiversary lineup currently contains:
- Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young
- Knockouts Championship Queen of Mountain: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim
- Impact World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers
- X-Division Championship Ultimate X: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. TBA
- Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, & two more partners)
