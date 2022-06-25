Briscoes pulled from Impact Against All Odds

The Briscoes were heading to Against All Odds on July 1 as part of a ten-man tag with James Storm and the Good Brothers against Honor No More. Then, catastrophe struck at the hands of Honor No More when they delivered violent chairshots to damage the leg of Mark Briscoe.

Backstage after the show, Scott D’Amore announced that the Briscoes will not be medically cleared to compete for Against All Odds. That means Storm and the Good Brothers will have to find new partners.

BREAKING: @MeanGiaMiller received a medical update from @ScottDAmore on The Briscoes after last night's attack by Honor No More.



The Briscoes won't be able to compete at #AgainstAllOdds, meaning @JamesStormBrand, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA will have to find two new partners. pic.twitter.com/zT7Hjmm74h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

At first, I thought that the injury angle to Mark Briscoe was a setup to usher in “Wildcat” Chris Harris onto the team. The story appeared to lean that way, especially after this backstage conversation between Storm and Harris about honoring a promise to family to not wrestle again due to health issues.

The Good Brothers have @JamesStormBrand and The Briscoes' back tonight, but "The Cowboy" wants @AMWwildcat to stay out of harms way. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yJmbF0Grdd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

However, after Jay Briscoe was pulled too, it has me rethinking things. Perhaps Harris really won’t be involved. Two open spots would make sense for a tag team. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley don’t have anything booked yet for Against All Odds. No doubt they wouldn’t mind putting their hands on Honor No More again after the Impact Originals’ victory at Slammiversary. The Motor City Machine Guns are the safe bet. Better yet would be more blasts from past as a surprise.

The Against All Odds lineup so far includes:

Sami Callihan vs. Moose James Storm, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & two partners vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, & Vincent)

Bailey’s opponent will be determined in a #1 contender match between Chris Bey, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid, and Trey Miguel on the next episode of Impact Wrestling. Signs point to Taya & Rosemary defending the Knockouts tag titles against some form of Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, and Gisele Shaw. Seeds have also been planted for Mickie James & Mia Yim tagging against Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green.

Who do you think will replace the Briscoes in the ten-man tag match at Against All Odds? How is the card shaping up to your eye?