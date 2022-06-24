Impact recap: Knockouts title pictures come into focus for Against All Odds

Impact has a quick turnaround from Slammiversary to Against All Odds on Friday, July 1. Matches need to be made, and the gears are turning for the Knockouts division. Both the Knockouts Championship and the tag title pictures came into a clearer focus during Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Starting at the top of the mountain, Jordynne Grace is fresh off winning Queen of the Mountain to be crowned Knockouts champion. There is no rest for the weary. Former champ Tasha Steelz is cashing in her rematch clause for Against All Odds. That is if Grace survives against Savannah Evans in a TV match next week.

.@RealTSteelz will be getting her rematch against @JordynneGrace for the Knockouts World Championship at #AgainstAllOdds, but the champ will have to go through @SavannahEvansNV NEXT WEEK. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DIeSmj8xXf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

In the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship scene, Taya and Rosemary were victorious at Slammiversary to become new titleholders. Unlike Steelz, the Influence duo of Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne won’t be so quick for their contractual rematch, however, a wrinkle in the sheets could persuade them.

That wrinkle is Gisele Shaw. She dumped Alisha Edwards as a teammate, even though, they were only a team for one night. Shaw and Edwards split with claims that they could find better partners.

Back to the Influence, Dashwood suffered from a knock on the noggin while Rayne had a bilateral double nasal fracture when they collided heads. That’s why they aren’t pursuing the tag title rematch any time soon.

Shaw saw the perfect opportunity to jump the line. She offered to fill in for Rayne, however, the Influence weren’t interested. That was until Rayne came up with the idea for Shaw to take out one of the champs. Shaw jumped on it with the idea that she would be able to replace Rayne if successful. Shaw will have her chance to back up her end of the bargain next week in a singles bout versus Rosemary.

That still leaves a lot of big Knockouts names with free time on their hands heading into Against All Odds. There may be an additional tag team bout to add to the mix that spawned from a singles contest between Mia Yim and Chelsea Green.

Yim and Green competed in a lengthy contest. Deonna Purrazzo was ringside on commentary, then she decided to lend a helping hand to her pal. Purrazzo shoved Yim off the turnbuckles. That brought out Mickie James to whoop Purrazzo. In the ring, Green’s Unprettier was countered into Yim’s Eat Defeat to earn Yim the win.

Don’t be surprised if Yim & James are booked into a tag bout against Green & Purrazzo for Against All Odds.

In other action from Impact Wrestling:

Honor No More won’t accept their loss to the Impact Originals at Slammiversary due to trifling from Traci Brooks, D’Lo Brown, and Earl Hebner. James Storm and “Wildcat” Chris Harris came out to shut down the sucky losers. They brought backup with the Good Brothers and the Briscoes to clear the ring. Backstage, Scott D’Amore booked a six-man tag TV main event and a ten-man tag match for Against All Odds involving these parties. Later, the drama continued with Storm asking Harris to stay in the back to keep the promise Wildcat made to his family not to wrestle again due to health issues. (Full details here.)

Shark Boy & Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice. Shark Boy’s stunner to Swinger cleared the path for Gujjar’s Gargoyle spear to Dice for victory.

After that match, Deaner and Joe Doering beat up all four. They refused to leave the ring until Josh Alexander came out. The Impact world champ obliged. Deaner talked a big game about bringing gold over to Violent by Design when Doering wrestles Alexander for the world title at Against All Odds. Alexander warned that Deaner may find himself alone very soon. Eric Young hasn’t been seen since losing at Slammiversary. Alexander won’t be surprised if the same happens to Doering. Fisticuffs ensued. Security tried to break it up, but Doering tossed them aside. Deaner calmed the big man, then he took on Alexander in a singles match.

Josh Alexander defeated Deaner. Alexander outclassed his opponent. Deaner’s success relied on cheap tricks, such as eye pokes. Alexander snatched the leg for an ankle lock. Once Alexander sat down to grapevine, Deaner tapped.

Alexander outclassed his opponent. Deaner’s success relied on cheap tricks, such as eye pokes. Alexander snatched the leg for an ankle lock. Once Alexander sat down to grapevine, Deaner tapped. Frankie Kazarian returned to Impact with one fight in mind. It was one that was ruined by Honor No More. Kaz’s rivalry with Chris Sabin is not settled. He threw down the challenge for a singles bout next week, and it was later booked officially.

.@FrankieKazarian came to IMPACT for a reason - to settle his rivalry with @SuperChrisSabin once and for all. Now that Honor No More is in the rear view mirror, Frankie wants to do that NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rhvWYdGASI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

Sami Callihan defeated Jack Price. Quick win via piledriver. Afterward, Moose speared Callihan and slammed him through a table. Backstage, Callihan proposed Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun as a match to end this feud. Gail Kim booked it for Against All Odds. (Full details here.)

Quick win via piledriver. Afterward, Moose speared Callihan and slammed him through a table. Backstage, Callihan proposed Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun as a match to end this feud. Gail Kim booked it for Against All Odds. (Full details here.) Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett defeated James Storm & the Briscoes. OGK finished with the Proton Pack to pin Mark Briscoe. Afterward, Honor No More used chairs to violently assault Mark’s leg in the same manner as they injured Rhino and Heath. (Full details here.)

Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling was full steam ahead setting up the direction for Against All Odds. The in-ring promos were a little long, but that may have been to plant future seeds to sow down the line, such as Vincent and PCO splitting off from Honor No More or the future of Violent by Design. The women’s bout and trios main event were hot action. Seeing James Storm again was a blast. Best of all, Impact thrived with their ability to tell stories through multiple segments to produce interest in the Knockouts tag division and create intrigue for the James Storm ten-man tag. Impact successfully built anticipation for next week’s program.

Share your thoughts on Impact Wrestling. What was your favorite match? Who stole the show?