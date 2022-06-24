Knockouts title added to Impact-heavy Ric Flair’s Last Match card

Another match has been added to the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match.

We still don’t know who the Nature Boy will be wrestling in the titular affair, but we are starting to get the sense rest of Sun., July 31’s show will feature a lot of talent and storylines from the promotion where Flair wrestled his last last match — Impact Wrestling.

MLW had their hands in the first two bouts announced yesterday, but today’s addition is all Impact.

Jordynne Grace just won the Knockouts title for a second time in historic fashion, climbing the ladder to hand the belt above the ring in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary. Deonna Purrazzo was a part of that match, and the long-reigning Knockouts champ us always a viable challenger. Rachael Ellering is an interesting addition, as she & Grace were allies in Impact, having held the Knockouts Tag Team championship together briefly last year. She hasn’t worked with the promotion for several months, with reports indicating her contract expired.

Notably missing from the match is Tasha Steelz, the wrestler who carried the title into last Sunday’s PPV, and who is set to go one-on-one with Grace for the belt at next weekend’s Against All Odds streaming special.

We’ll see how that plays out on Impact television. Here’s the updated line-up for Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match: