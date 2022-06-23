Sami Callihan to use Raven’s creation to finish feud with Moose

Sami Callihan aims on destroying Moose as revenge for a broken ankle. Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary was just the start. Tables, trashcans, thumbtacks, barbed wire boards, and a barbed wire baseball bat were a few of the utensils for destruction. Callihan wants to take it up a notch to finish this feud by using Raven’s special creation.

Callihan was victorious in the Monster’s Ball match against Moose after a piledriver onto thumbtacks. An abbreviated cut of the contest is available for viewing on BTI (starting at 15:52).

Callihan showed up to Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling feeling fresh and fancy. He made quick work of Jack Price to win via piledriver. After the match, Moose plotted payback for a surprise spear. Moose added more pain on a uranage through a table.

Callihan was livid backstage looking for Scott D’Amore. He ran into Gail Kim to propose a match concept worthy of finishing this feud. At the suggestion of a friend (likely to be Raven), Callihan requested the Clockwork Orange House of Fun.

Kim used her matchmaking powers to book it for Against All Odds on July 1.

BREAKING: The Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match returns for the first time in a decade as @TheMooseNation faces @TheSamiCallihan at #AgainstAllOdds on July 1st!



Be there live at Center Stage in Atlanta: https://t.co/Yk6S4qAsAL pic.twitter.com/ZQAzHY3qgI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

The Clockwork Orange House of Fun was created by Raven. The concept is ripe for extreme violence. The gist is a variety of weapons hanging from above or on the side of a cage for maximum pain. Expect blood and carnage when Callihan and Moose rumble once more at Against All Odds.

Is the Clockwork Orange House of Fun a fitting match to end this feud?