Sami Callihan to use Raven’s creation to finish feud with Moose

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Sami Callihan aims on destroying Moose as revenge for a broken ankle. Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary was just the start. Tables, trashcans, thumbtacks, barbed wire boards, and a barbed wire baseball bat were a few of the utensils for destruction. Callihan wants to take it up a notch to finish this feud by using Raven’s special creation.

Callihan was victorious in the Monster’s Ball match against Moose after a piledriver onto thumbtacks. An abbreviated cut of the contest is available for viewing on BTI (starting at 15:52).

Callihan showed up to Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling feeling fresh and fancy. He made quick work of Jack Price to win via piledriver. After the match, Moose plotted payback for a surprise spear. Moose added more pain on a uranage through a table.

Callihan was livid backstage looking for Scott D’Amore. He ran into Gail Kim to propose a match concept worthy of finishing this feud. At the suggestion of a friend (likely to be Raven), Callihan requested the Clockwork Orange House of Fun.

Kim used her matchmaking powers to book it for Against All Odds on July 1.

The Clockwork Orange House of Fun was created by Raven. The concept is ripe for extreme violence. The gist is a variety of weapons hanging from above or on the side of a cage for maximum pain. Expect blood and carnage when Callihan and Moose rumble once more at Against All Odds.

Is the Clockwork Orange House of Fun a fitting match to end this feud?

