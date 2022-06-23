Impact Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost tweeted tonight that she has requested her release from the promotion:

I have officially asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING

I want to thank the incredible fans, staff, and locker room, as well as @ScottDAmore and @gailkimITSME for the opportunities given to me. Thank you for a great experience. — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 23, 2022

Frost previously wrestled matches in AEW, NWA, and SHIMMER, among other places, before her signing with Impact Wrestling was officially announced in December 2021. Roughly six months later, here we are with her surprising request for Impact to grant her release.

Lady Frost did not explain why she officially asked Impact to release her from her contract. The timing of this announcement is unexpected, considering she was mentioned on screen tonight in a possible storyline.

