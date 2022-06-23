Two major inter-promotional fights are added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match is coming up on Sunday, July 31. Tickets have sold so quickly for this event that it was recently moved to a bigger venue.
The 73 year old pro wrestling legend still doesn’t have an official opponent for his last match, but two major inter-promotional matches have been announced for the card.
First up is Impact World Champion Josh Alexander putting the gold on the line against MLW star Jacob Fatu. Fatu is a former MLW world champion. This will be the first time these two wrestlers ever compete against each other.
Next up is top notch tag team action, with Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) taking on The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards). This match is being promoted as “a decade in the making.”
