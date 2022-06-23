Two major inter-promotional fights are added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match is coming up on Sunday, July 31. Tickets have sold so quickly for this event that it was recently moved to a bigger venue.

The 73 year old pro wrestling legend still doesn’t have an official opponent for his last match, but two major inter-promotional matches have been announced for the card.

First up is Impact World Champion Josh Alexander putting the gold on the line against MLW star Jacob Fatu. Fatu is a former MLW world champion. This will be the first time these two wrestlers ever compete against each other.

JUST SIGNED! @IMPACTWRESTLING's Josh Alexander puts the IMPACT World Title on the line July 31 as he faces @MLW's Jacob Fatu for the FIRST TIME EVER!



Tickets for #RicFlairsLastMatch go on sale Friday at 12pm ET.

Next up is top notch tag team action, with Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) taking on The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards). This match is being promoted as “a decade in the making.”

JUST SIGNED! A match we thought we'd never see again. The Wolves vs. Motor City Machine Guns...a decade in the making! July 31 #RicFlairsLastMatch



Tix on sale Friday 12pm ET.

