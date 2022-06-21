Impact Wrestling spoilers: Alexander’s next challenger, Briscoes angle

Impact stuck around Nashville on Mon., June 20 after their very fun 20th Anniversary Slammiversary PPV the night before, taping material for the next few weeks of television.

The grind never stops, and Impact is already setting up the card for their July 1 Against All Odds show. World champion Josh Alexander already has his opponent. Here’s what was taped for this Thursday (June 23) and next (June 30), courtesy of Impact Asylum & Wrestling Observer:

Before The Impact

• Black Taurus def. Andrew Everett • Digital Media Champion Rich Swann def. Raj Singh in a non-title match. Brian Myers attacked Swann afterwards and demanded a rematch of their Slammiversary bout at Against All Odds

June 23

• Honor No More was out to rundown Impact some more, and try to get some heat back after their loss at Slammiversary. America’s Most Wanted (James Storm & Chris Harris) came out to defend the brand, and brought their new buddies (and new babyfaces) The Good Brothers out to even the odds. The Briscoes also ran to side with Team Impact when the brawl broke out. Harris did not get physical in the segment. • Mia Yim def. Chelsea Green. Mickie James showed up to help Yim by taking out Green’s partner Deonna Purrazzo. • Bhupinder Gujjar & Shark Boy def. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice. This was a way to have Violent By Design’s Doering & Deaner destroy everyone, then call out World champ Josh Alexander to tell him he’ll be defending against Doering at Against All Odds. • Josh Alexander def. Deaner in a non-title match • Sami Callihan def. Jack Price, then was put through a table by Moose • Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. The Briscoes & James Storm. Honor No More beatdown the babyfaces, and even The Good Brothers couldn’t turn the tide. Mark Briscoe ended up having his ankle Pillman-ized.

June 30

• Trey Miguel def. Chris Bey, Laredo Kid & Steve Maclin to become the no. 1 contender for the X-Division title • Gisele Shaw def. Rosemary. The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) helped Shaw win, and all three beatdown Rosemary & her partner Taya Valkyrie after the match. It seems Shaw has joined The Influence. • Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace def. Savannah Evans in a non-title match • The Good Brothers def. Honor No More’s Vincent & PCO to retain the Impact Tag titles. Heath returned with AMW to fight off yet another HNM attack. • Ace Austin def. Alex Zayne • Chris Sabin def. Frankie Kazarian • After the main event, Kaz brought out Brian Hebner, who’s finishing up with Impact. Earl Hebner and the locker room came out to send him off. Kaz talked about how important the promotion is to him, mentioning how he met his wife Traci Brooks there. Scott D’Amore thanked the fans to close the show.

Sound like a good way to bridge the gap from Slammiversary to Against All Odds?