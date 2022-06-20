TNA launched in 2002, and the company may now be known as Impact Wrestling, but it’s very proud of its history. The June 19 Slammiversary PPV marked TNA/Impact’s 20 year anniversary, and was a celebration of the people who’ve helped the promotion thrive and survive over the last two decades.

One of the ways they did that was with video messages sent in from some of the biggest stars to pass through Impact over the years. Sting, Kurt Angle, and even WWE Superstar AJ Styles were featured. But apparently some fans focused on who wasn’t represented*. One such name, AEW/ROH’s Samoa Joe, tweeted an explanation. In his inimitable style, Joe asked everyone to just focus on the positive...

Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved . — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 20, 2022

‘Nuff said?