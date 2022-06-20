Jordynne Grace made history in a wild match at Slammiversary

Jordynne Grace is back on the mountaintop of the Knockouts division. She made history at Slammiversary by winning the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. In doing so, Grace also won the Knockouts Championship.

The Queen of the Mountain match was badass. The action was so exciting that it is worthy of being in the Impact match of the year conversation. The rules sound complicated, but it all played out easy enough to enjoy. All five competitors start the match ineligible to win. They can earn eligibility by pinfall or submission on another opponent. Being pinned or submitted sends a wrestler to the penalty box for two minutes. Ultimate victory is obtained by climbing a ladder to hang the Knockouts Championship high above the ring.

Grace competed against Deonna Purrazzo, Cheslea Green, Mia Yim, and Tasha Steelz coming in as the reigning titleholder. Mickie James was on the scene as special guest enforcer. Savannah Evans was ringside as Steelz’ muscle.

Chelsea Green earned the first pinfall. She launched for a flying crossbody to the outside onto Yim, Grace, Evans, and Steelz. Purrazzo attacked the same pile with a flipping senton. Green rolled Steelz into the ring for a three-count. Steelz was sent into the penalty box. James leaned into her enforcer role to shove both Steelz and Evans into the cage. Later, James ejected Evans from ringside.

Yim was second to qualify with a bridging suplex on Green. Green was sent to the penalty box. She took a cheapshot by booting the cage door into James. Yim climbed the ladder to win, but Steelz flew in for a cutter.

Purazzo was third to qualify with an armbar submission on Steelz. Steelz was sent to the penalty box.

Yim picked up steam to go on a dominating run. She landed a missile dropkick leaping off the top of the cage to knock Green into the ladder. Yim then ran on the ladder for a flipping senton onto Purrazzo and Grace on the outside. Yim executed a double underhook piledriver on Grace for a pin. Grace was sent to the penalty box.

Green saw an opening to climb the ladder, but James abused her authority to pull Green down. James added insult with a superkick to Green. The Mickster slid the belt over to Yim to climb the ladder. Purrazzo stifled that notion by picking up Yim off the ladder to powerbomb onto a second ladder.

Green and Purrazzo both climbed the ladder on opposite sides. Yim then pushed the ladder over sending them crashing down through a table on the floor.

Grace blasted Yim with a spinning backfist and pinned her on a bridging German suplex. Steelz swooped in to lie on top of Yim during the pin. The referee ruled that both Grace and Steelz pinned Yim to become eligible. Yim was sent to the penalty box.

Grace and Steelz duked it out. Grace dumped Steelz with a musclebuster and picked up a pin to send Steelz to the penalty box. Grace was the only one standing with a free path to victory. She climbed the ladder to hang the belt above. Grace is now a two-time Knockouts champion.

Do you think the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match lived up to the hype?

