Dixie Carter reveals Impact Originals’ surprise teammate at Slammiversary

The honor of Impact was a fighting matter for Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian. They were granted a ten-man tag to beat some respect into the Honor No More quintet of Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and PCO. The team of Impact Originals had two slots to find veterans who exemplified the Impact spirit. Nick Aldis was brought aboard, but one open spot remained heading into Slammiversary.

The time came for the big news. Introducing the surprise partner for the Impact Originals... Dixie Carter!?! Dixie was there to thank the talent and staff from the past for the 20 year Impact celebration. She also revealed the mystery man to be Davey Richards.

The bout erupted in fisticuffs. The action was non-stop with a constant pace of teamwork throughout. Here’s a sample.

Eventually, the American Wolves had a face-to-face showdown. Richards roughed up Edwards with a dragon screw in the ropes. Richards climbed the corner for a howl.

Richards missed the flying stomp, but he was able to trap Edwards in a leg submission. The ring filled with Impact submissions all around on Honor No More. PCO powered through to break up the painful predicament and save his teammates.

Down the stretch, the match featured various cameos from past Impact stars. Sabin had momentum to finish PCO with the Cradle Shock. Maria Kanellis caused a distraction for PCO to break free. Traci Brooks had been watching from the front row to support Impact and her husband, Kaz. Brooks entered the fray to pull Maria down and flatten her with a clothesline on the floor.

PCO grabbed Brooks by the hair. Kaz saved his wife and put PCO down with the Flux Capacitor.

Kenny King ran in to help Honor No More. That brought out D’Lo Brown. He handled King with a Sky High spinebuster and a frog splash.

In all the chaos, referee Brian Hebner was knocked down. Earl Hebner had been watching the match alongside Brooks. He pulled of his t-shirt to reveal a referee uniform. Earl took over officiating duties.

The Motor City Machine Guns unloaded kicks to stun PCO. Sabin seized the opportunity to finish with a Cradle Shock. Shelley and Kaz took care of OGK, so Sabin could pickup the win.

That match was a heck of a lot of fun. Davey Richards was a satisfying reveal as the mystery partner. All the wrestlers had moments to shine, the action was super exciting all the way through, and the surprise cameos were the cherry on top of the sundae.

What was your favorite moment from the bout between the Impact Originals and Honor No More? Were you satisfied with Davey Richards as the mystery partner?

