Rhino carried away in ambulance to set up Impact Slammiversary match

Honor No More are back to their mischievous ways in Impact, but they may have bit off more than they can chew. A violent attack sending Rhino away in an ambulance set up a match for Slammiversary against TNA heroes.

During the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, the OGK duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett competed against Heath and Rhino. OGK prevailed in the end when Taven hit the Climax headlock driver.

Eddie Edwards was on commentary for the bout spouting anger about the disrespect of not having a match for Slammiversary. He warned that if Honor No More doesn’t get what they want then nobody will. Edwards backed that threat up last week by interfering to ruin the singles contest between Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian. This week, Edwards targeted Rhino after the OGK win.

Edwards, Taven, and Bennett were joined by Kenny King, Vincent, and PCO. Honor No More used chairs to severely damage Rhino’s knee. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian ran in for the save as the War Machine screamed in agony.

Backstage, Rhino was loaded into an ambulance joined by best friend Heath for support. Kaz observed that it seems like Honor No More gets away with this sort of thing every week. He aggressively asked Scott D’Amore when enough is enough. D’Amore gave them a ten-man tag against the Honor No More hooligans at Slammiversary on June 19. Impact’s head honcho will allow Sabin, Shelly, and Kazarian to pick their own partners. D’Amore added a caveat that their teammates must be past or present wrestlers who carry the TNA/Impact spirit.

There are a lot of options to fill the spots on Team Impact. My number one fan pick is Samoa Joe. He would certainly bring the ruckus. Christopher Daniels, James Storm, Christian Cage, and Ken Shamrock are possible picks who have an important past with TNA/Impact. Heck, maybe Jeff Jarrett returns for one more ride in Impact country.

Another pair of names that might be involved are Shark Boy and “Wildcat” Chris Harris. They had an encounter with Edwards earlier in the evening. Shark Boy confronted the Honor No More leader about his animosity toward the company. That riled up Edwards. Harris stepped in to protect Shark Boy.

Time will tell if Shark Boy and Harris are recruited to Team Impact. They are acceptable options but not necessarily needle movers.

Who are you hoping to see team up with Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian? Did you give a shell yeah for the cameos by Shark Boy and Chris Harris?