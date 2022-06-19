Taya Valkyrie becomes a triple champ at Impact Slammiversary

Taya Valkyrie is on a roll since departing from NXT. Taya reclaimed the AAA Reina de Reina Championship from Deonna Purrazzo, then she won the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship against Holidead. Her golden streak continued at Impact Slammiversary.

Taya reunited with Rosemary to challenge for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne. Ragnarok was back together in a big way. Taya even wore her signature earmuffs for the occasion. Taya and Rosemary were on the same page throughout, despite Rosemary having reservations about trusting the woman who attempted to murder her virgin fiancé.

Taya started strong with a sliding German suplex. Later, she ran wild on the hot tag with a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb.

Rosemary joined in with an exploder suplex. Rosemary sized up Rayne for a spear, but Dashwood intercepted to tackle Rosemary and save her partner. Ragnarok rallied with a double reverse Irish whip to send the Influence crashing into each other. Taya and Rosemary kept on the pressure with double spears for double pins resulting in a double kick-out by the Influence.

Rayne raked Taya in the eyes and shoved Rosemary into her. Dashwood hit Taya with a neckbreaker through the ropes. The Influence nailed their double side leg sweep finisher driving Rosemary’s face into the mat. Rosemary rose up with her Demon Assassin powers to scare Rayne into a pop-up knee strike from Taya. Rosemary seized the moment for a butterfly buttbuster to win.

Taya and Rosemary are the new Knockouts tag champs.

Taya now carries three championships in her possession. The world is her oyster. What’s next for La Wera Loca?

