Impact Slammiversary 2022 live results: 6 title fights, Impact Originals mystery partner, more!

Impact has been through ups and downs to age like fine wine for the 20-year celebration at Slammiversary on June 19. The card features six championship contests and crazy TNA concepts, such as Queen of the Mountain, Ultimate X, Monster’s Ball, and the Reverse Battle Royal.

Two intriguing questions loom large. First, who will carry Impact into the future? We will find out that answer in the main event when Josh Alexander defends the Impact World Championship against Eric Young. Second, a team of Impact Originals is defending the honor of the company against Honor No More in a ten-man tag. Team Impact has one open slot remaining for a big surprise. Who will it be?

Slammiversary kicks off at 8 pm ET on PPV and Fite TV. The free pre-show goes live at 7:30 pm ET on YouTube.

Catch up on storylines with the preview and predictions. Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results: