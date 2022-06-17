Impact recap: World championship contract signing ends in violence

The main event for Slammiversary was all but official weeks ago when Eric Young earned a shot at the Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander. Pen was put to paper during the go-home episode of Impact Wrestling. As contract signings often do in professional wrestling, violence erupted. Yes!

Scott D’Amore oversaw the proceedings. Young was backed by Violent by Design family in Joe Doering and Deaner. Alexander sat alone. D’Amore pushed the paperwork over to Young to start the process. Young declined to sign first. Young doesn’t give a damn about the 20 year celebration at Slammiversary. He only cares about himself as future world champion. Young shoved the folder over to Alexander.

The champ was disgusted by Young’s statement. Alexander explained how watching TNA as a young fan made him want to be a wrestler. “Showtime” Eric Young motivated him in recovery from a broken neck to work towards his dream of holding the world title. Alexander doesn’t see a better way to celebrate the company’s legacy than by kicking Young’s ass. Contract signed.

Young plans to open Alexander’s eyes to the truth. Young is a man who rides the razor thin line between chaos and order. Alexander will find that out at Slammiversary. Contract signed.

Young dismissed D’Amore from the ring to have a private conversation with Alexander. The champ laughed at the obvious setup for a beatdown by VBD. Tense words were exchanged. Alexander lit the dynamite to say the Showtime version of EY would be ashamed at what Young has become. Boom!

Both men flipped the table to scrap. D’Amore got in the way and punched Deaner. Young smashed the VBD flagpole on D’Amore’s back. The numbers got Alexander as Deaner DDTed the champ. Violent by Design tore the ring apart to expose the ring boards. Young made a physical statement by piledriving a bloody Alexander onto the hard surface. VBD stood tall to close the show in chaos.

That promo session and subsequent violence set the scene for Alexander to wrestle Young with the Impact World Championship on the line at Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19. As hot as it was to sell the main event, Alexander’s backstage promo after the show was even hotter.

Passion and fury flowed from the words of the blood-stained Alexander. He will show violence and chaos to Young. The world title means everything to Alexander. Impact is in his heart. He bleeds Impact Wrestling. Young will be in for the fight of his life.

In other action from Impact Wrestling:

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans defeated Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace. Yim secured a waistlock on Steelz. When Grace charged for a clothesline, Steelz wriggled free. Grace collided with Yim by accident. Steelz swooped in for a roll-up on Grace. Steelz grabbed a handful of tights to secure victory.

Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green watched the previous match backstage on a monitor. There are no teams in Queen of the Mountain, but it would be ridiculous not to work together. If it comes down to Purrazzo versus Green, well, there can only be one queen. Even friends understand that.

Aces & Eights soldiers Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco were backstage for a cameo that turned into a match when Honor No More interrupted. D’Lo Brown set it up using his corporate connections. (Full details here.)

Trey Miguel defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Total non-stop action. Trey caught a spinning kick to counter for a roll-up to win.

Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha Edwards. Alisha didn't back down. She threw some blows then was destroyed on a spinning backfist by Slamovich. It was only a matter of time before the Snow Plow driver sealed the deal. Gisele Shaw checked on her friend after the match. Slamovich threatened Shaw then exited in laughter.

Taya was excited to team up with Rosemary again. Rosemary was not as enthusiastic. Taya proposed that they take out the Influence first to win the tag titles, then she will help Rosemary find Havok. Rosemary warmed up to that idea.

Briscoes defeated “Switchblade” Jay White & Chris Bey. Briscoes were in control down the stretch. Jay dropped Bey with a neckbreaker, but Bey dodged away from Mark’s froggy bow. Mark tussled with Bey to score a roll-up win.

Raj Singh was confident that Shera will win the Reverse Battle Royal. Using Steiner math, everyone else has a 0% chance of victory with Shera in the match. Johnny Swinger interrupted while on his Wrestlemania III mini cart with Zicky Dice. Swinger didn't understand the rules. He thought he was sure to win since he always gets eliminated so quickly.

Nick Aldis was announced as a teammate for the Impact Originals match against Honor No More. (Full details here.)

Vincent & Kenny King defeated Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco. Eddie Edwards hooked Brisco’s leg for Vincent to finish with the Orange Sunshine bulldog. Afterward, D’Lo Brown cleaned house on Honor No More with a Sky High spinebuster. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett gave the numbers advantage to Honor No More. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian arrived for the good guys to stand tall. (Full details here.)

The go-home to Slammiversary (full PPV card) was an okay show. With a smaller roster, Impact’s matchmaking put together a handful of contests related to the PPV but not having any added stakes for victory. The action was still good enough to maintain interest. Trey Miguel and “Speedball” Mike Bailey put on a crackerjack of a match to steal the show. That bout is worth checking out to enjoy cool X-Division style. The main event segment did its job hyping the world title match. Verbal psychology set motives beyond desire to be top dog, and the physical violence left a lasting impression days before Slammiversary.

