Former TNA world champ added to Impact Originals team for Slammiversary

Honor No More has been running amok in Impact for too long. At the urging of Frankie Kazarian, Scott D’Amore took all he can stands. He can’t stands no more. D’Amore booked Honor No More against a crew of Impact Originals to protect the sanctity of the 20 year celebration at Slammiversary.

The Impact Originals team consists of Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Kazarian going against the Honor No More quintet of Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and PCO. D’Amore granted the Impact leaders carte blanche to select their final two teammates. The only caveat was that those men had to represent the love of Impact.

Impact dropped a bombshell on the Thursday night edition of Impact Wrestling to reveal a former TNA world champ as one of the Impact Originals partners. Nick Aldis is the man of the hour.

BREAKING: @RealNickAldis joins The IMPACT Originals at #Slammiversary as they take on Honor No More!



Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville THIS SUNDAY:

Aldis is a heavy-duty hitter worthy of the spot. He worked his way up the ranks as Magnus to hold the TNA World Heavyweight Championship for 128 days. Aldis is also a two-time TNA tag champ, former IWGP tag champ, former GHC tag champ, and former GFW global champ. After Aldis’ time in TNA, he helped build the NWA back into prominence by holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice. He joined a select club when carrying the belt for 1,043 days in his second reign.

Not many men reach this pinnacle (only 5).



Even fewer do it with such style.



Congratulations to the National Treasure & The Dealer, @RealNickAldis on the historic 1000th day of his reign as the REAL Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

The Impact Originals team has one spot remaining. No clues have been given. That means the hope for Samoa Joe still burns strong. James Storm and Jeff Jarrett are other major names that would make headlines.

The Slammiversary card currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young Queen of the Mountain for the Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim with Mickie James as special guest enforcer

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim with Mickie James as special guest enforcer Impact World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers

Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie Monster’s Ball: Sami Callihan vs. Moose

Sami Callihan vs. Moose Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis & one more partner)

Impact Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers (on pre-show)

Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers (on pre-show) Reverse Battle Royal (on pre-show)

Slammiversary goes live at 8 pm ET on Sunday, June 19 through PPV and Fite TV.

Are you excited about the Nick Aldis pick? How does the Slammiversary card stack up in your eye?