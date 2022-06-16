Aces & Eights soldiers return for match in Impact

Impact is celebrating 20 years in the business with the upcoming Slammiversary PPV on June 19. In doing so, Impact has brought in stars from the past for weekly cameos. The latest guest appearance turned into a match featuring Aces & Eights soldiers.

Aces & Eights were a vicious motorcycle gang lead by Bully Ray. Members included Devon, Mike Knox, Taz, Doc Gallows, Mr. Anderson, and Tito Ortiz just to name a few. Wrestling Observer Newsletter awarded Aces & Eights the worst gimmick for 2012 and 2013. How dare they?!?!

Flash forward to Thursday night on Impact Wrestling, and Aces & Eights soldiers Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco were in the house wearing their cuts.

Their run in Impact was a great time with fun parties. Nobody could ever mess with the Aces & Eights. Enter Honor No More with threats to dispose of an expired era. They are in control of Impact Wrestling now. Honor No More claimed to the real gang around these parts. Bischoff and Brisco didn’t back down. Officials broke up the shoving session.

D’Lo Brown was one of those officials. Bischoff and Brisco were disgusted at D’Lo going corporate. The boys wanted a piece of Honor No More. D’Lo used his power to get the match made.

Later backstage, D’Lo wore his cut to bring the good news to Bischoff and Brisco. Aces & Eights never walk alone. D’Lo also had a personal reason to get involved. When Honor No More first arrived, they attacked D’Lo early on in their ransacking of Impact.

Match time! Aces & Eights were back in the Impact Zone.

Bischoff and Brisco competed against Kenny King and Vincent. Eddie Edwards and D’Lo were ringside. Honor No More took control early, then Aces & Eights reversed Irish whips to gain momentum. Bischoff and Brisco used a brawling style to dish out pain. Bischoff planted King with a bulldog. After teamwork offense, Brisco added a jumping flatliner to King.

Honor No More put sugar in the Aces & Eights gas tank when Edwards hooked Brisco’s foot as a distraction. Vincent pounced for the Orange Sunshine bulldog to win.

I had to put Aces & Eights out of their misery before they embarrassed themselves anymore, dig what I’m saying?



Have a good night. — Vincent (@TheHorrorKingVM) June 17, 2022

The action didn’t stop there. D’Lo argued with the referee about Edwards’ interference. He made the mistake of turning his back toward Honor No More. The hooligans mocked D’Lo’s signature head twerk then attacked. D’Lo was no sucka. He fought back to clear the ring with a Sky High spinebuster to King. The crowd erupted with chants for D’Lo.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett ran down to assist Honor No More. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian stormed the ring to even the odds. The good guys stood tall to honor Impact.

The surprise of Bischoff and Brisco was a fun blast from the past. D’Lo was the real star stealing the segment with his offensive flurry.

Were you pumped to see the return of Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco in Impact? What was your favorite moment from their Aces & Eights run?