Impact adds Ragnarok reunion and fan-favorite notorious match to Slammiversary

Slammiversary is coming fast this weekend on Sunday, June 19. Impact confirmed two title bouts to fill up the card and announced a fan-favorite notorious match to the pre-show lineup.

One title bout will reunite Ragnarok. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie ride together again against Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. The Influence bested Rosemary in mind games by playing to Havok’s confidence. At the urge of the Influence, Havok felt the need to prove her superiority by challenging Masha Slamovich to a hoss fight. Slamovich won in convincing fashion, and Havok hasn’t been seen since.

That left Rosemary alone to deal with her foes. After scoring a victory over Dashwood, the Influence stomped the Demon Assassin. That’s when Taya arrived to even the odds. A double spear cleared the ring. Fans chanted for Rosemary and Taya to hug it out, but Rosemary was not so trusting. Rosemary exited without burying the hatchet.

That tag title bout was made official for Slammiversary.

Rosemary does not seem pleased about it.

What in the..?



This is absurd..! Who told you this, Twitter-Human..?



No.. as much as we Wish we could believe the Valkyrie is Sincere.. and as much as we YEARN to Bite the Influence’s faces off..



We MUST find Havok.. she’s Lost..#Decay #Slammiversary https://t.co/V2mVQVnrod — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) June 14, 2022

Ragnarok have a long history as rivals and friends. The last chapter saw Taya arrested for attempted murder on Rosemary’s virgin fiancé, John E. Bravo. It makes sense that Rosemary is reluctant to trust Taya, but they will have to push personal feelings aside when they compete for gold.

The other title bout revolves around Matt Cardona and the Impact Digital Media Championship that isn’t rightfully his. Cardona lost the title to Rich Swann, but Cardona kept the belt anyway. Due to an injury, he passed the prize over to pal Brian Myers. Myers will wrestle Swann for the championship on the pre-show to Slammiversary.

Also on the pre-show will be the Reverse Battle Royal. Impact hyped it as a fan-favorite notorious match. The general gist of the rules is that all wrestlers start on the outside of the ring. Once a certain number are able to get inside the ropes, then a traditional battle royal takes place. The final two competitors wrestle in a standard match to determine the winner. No participants or stakes have been revealed yet.

If the Reverse Battle Royal rules sound weird to you, don’t worry. You aren’t alone. Even Impact recognizes the ridiculousness. They titled a video of that match from 2007 as, “So awful it was awesome!”

The Slammiversary card currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young Queen of the Mountain for the Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim with Mickie James as special guest enforcer

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim with Mickie James as special guest enforcer Impact World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers

Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie Monster’s Ball: Sami Callihan vs. Moose

Sami Callihan vs. Moose Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, & two more partners)

Impact Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers (on pre-show)

Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers (on pre-show) Reverse Battle Royal (on pre-show)

Slammiversary airs at 8 pm ET through PPV and Fite TV.

Do you like these match additions? How do you feel about the Reverse Battle Royal concept?