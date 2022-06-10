Mickie James added to Impact Slammiversary for a special role

Impact is celebrating their 20th year as a company at Slammiversary in Nashville, TN on June 19. One key name from Knockouts history was sitting on sidelines. Not any longer. Four-time Knockouts champion Mickie James was added for a special role on the PPV.

James broke the news on the Battleground Podcast. She will be participating as special guest enforcer in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match to monitor the action between Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace.

BREAKING: As revealed on @battlegroundihr with @battleonair & @nonexistenteli, @MickieJames will be the Special Guest Enforcer for the first ever Queen of the Mountain match at #Slammiversary! pic.twitter.com/ZZRk8yZMKt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2022

James explained:

Mickie James: I don’t know if you know this, but I live in Nashville now. And there is no way this anniversary show is going down without some Hardcore Country. And so we were sitting there thinking. I go, you know what? I want to make sure, it’s such a historic night, such a historic match, that I want to make sure everything is on the up and up. There’s no outside interference. There’s no shenanigans. Obviously, you know, I haven’t been the champion in a little bit, and so I want to make sure whoever wins that championship that night is not only the champion but also is on notice. Because, obviously my eyes on the prize always.

James continued by promising it will be a fair match. We all know this is professional wrestling, so her confidence as enforcer must definitely mean shenanigans will arise. Hip hip hooray for shenanigans!

The most likely flex of James’ muscle will be on Savannah Evans as a frequent cheater on behalf of Steelz, who is the current champion. Due to the unique rules for Queen of the Mountain, there is a penalty box in play. James could have her hands full with that wrinkle. James also tends to react overzealously, so Purrazzo and Green may try to push her buttons to their advantage. It will be a tough job, but James is up to the challenge.

The Slammiversary lineup currently contains:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young Knockouts Championship Queen of Mountain: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim with Mickie James as special guest enforcer

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim with Mickie James as special guest enforcer Impact World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers

Briscoes (c) vs. Good Brothers X-Division Championship Ultimate X: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne Monster’s Ball: Sami Callihan vs. Moose

Sami Callihan vs. Moose Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, & two more partners)

Do you think Mickie James can keep the peace during the Queen of the Mountain match? Are you excited for the Slammiversary card so far?