Former TNA tag champ won’t be on the Impact Originals team at Slammiversary

Slammiversary is fast approaching on June 19, and the Impact Originals team still has two open spots for the ten-man tag against Honor No More at the PPV. After Thursday night on Impact Wrestling, it appears that we can cross two names off the suspect list for partners.

The story is Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, Vincent, PCO, & Maria Kanellis) are angry about not having a match for Slammiversary. If they didn’t get what they wanted, then nobody would. Honor No More took things too far by injuring Rhino. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian stepped up to the plate to defend the company. Scott D’Amore allowed the Impact Originals to pick their own partners.

Last week, “Wildcat” Chris Harris and Shark Boy had cameos as possible teases. This week, the cameo came courtesy of two-time TNA tag champ Matt Morgan. The Blueprint was thankful for his opportunities in TNA, and he was proud of the work put in by today’s Impact roster. Vincent interrupted to taunt Morgan.

Commentary clarified that Morgan is no longer an active wrestler. I guess we can cross his name off the list of possibilities.

The other name that appears to be a no-go is Heath. The One Man Band was upset about Honor No More sending Rhino to the hospital. Heath was somber in tone rather than his sunshine personality of positivity. He vowed to take matters into his own hands.

Heath wouldn’t appear again until after the main event. Edwards, Taven, & Bennett wrestled Sabin, Shelley, & Kazarian in trios action. Bennett struck Sabin with a low-blow to turn the tide. Edwards finished with a Die Hard Driver to win.

It’s Heath time, baby!

Heath entered the ring with a chair to clean house. Once he found his footing, he threw the steel at Edwards and pounced for the Wake Up Call. Heath placed the chair on Edwards’ leg as payback for what happened to Rhino. Before Heath could serve justice, King and Vincent rushed the ring for the numbers advantage. Honor No More placed Heath in the precarious position to take turns swinging a chair at his leg. Heath screamed in pain.

After that attack, it would be a safe bet to cross Heath’s name off the list. The Impact Originals still have two open slots for their team. Come on, Samoa Joe! Walk down that aisle. That’s what I’m hoping for. If not Joe, there are still plenty of good options, such as James Storm.

Who are you predicting to join the Impact Originals team at Slammiversary?