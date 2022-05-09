Impact Wrestling spoilers: Alexander’s Slammiversary challenger, first ever women’s match

Impact stuck around Newport, Kentucky on Sun., May 8 after their Under Siege streaming show the night before, taping material for the next few weeks of television.

Several big matches for the company’s next PPV, Sun., June 19 ‘s Slammiversary in Nashville, were announced or set-up. Here are the spoilers from yesterday’s “May Day”, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

• Crazzy Steve def. Zicky Dice • Kenny King def. Chris Bey • The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) def. Alisha Edwards & Gisele Shaw to retain the Knockouts Tag Team championship • Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii def. El Phantasmo & Jay White • Eric Young def. Chris Sabin, winning Gauntlet for the Gold and a World title shot at Slammiversary • Speedball Mike Bailey def. Laredo Kid to qualify for Ultimate X at Slammiversary • Gail Kim announces the first ever Queen of the Mountain for Slammiversary. Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim will be the participants. • Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie & Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, & Savannah Evans (I’d guess Mia didn’t lose her first match back, but no result is listed for this one) • Good Brothers def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett • Masha Slamovich def. Shawna Reed • The Briscoes def. Violent By Design to retain the Impact Tag Team championship

