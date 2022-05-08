Briscoes are new Impact tag champs

The Briscoes are masters of tag team action. Tag team action!

Dem Boys are 12-time ROH tag champs, former IWGP tag champs, former GHC junior heavyweight tag champs, and NWA Crockett Cup winners. That’s just a few of their many career accomplishments as a tag team. The Briscoes can now add Impact tag champs to the list after defeating Violent by Design at Under Siege.

The Briscoes were confident in attracting title belts with their magnetic force.

Check out what The Briscoes had to say about their upcoming @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Title match TONIGHT with VBD! @SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 #Undersiege pic.twitter.com/qhmuHKUSm8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 8, 2022

Fighting erupted before the bell. The Briscoes cleaned house on Eric Young and Deaner. Joe Doering came down to the ring as enforcer. That allowed EY and Deaner to attack from behind. The match was officially underway.

Briscoes caught fire for a pair of outside flips.

Tag team action resumed with a teamwork powerbomb neckbreaker by Dem Boys. Deaner was tougher than expected by kicking out on the cover. VBD rallied for a backbreaker to neckbreaker combo. Mark kicked out to continue the fight. The Briscoes took charge for a neckbreaker by Jay then a froggy bow by Mark. Young had to be saved by Deaner on the pinfall. Young connected on a flying elbow drop, but he couldn’t keep Jay down.

Down the stretch, VBD was setting up a vicious flying maneuver. Dem Boys found a reserve of energy to take control in the end. Mark shoved Young off the turnbuckles onto the ropes. Jay tossed Deaner into Doering. With both Young and Doering down, the Briscoes seized the moment for a Doomsday Device to Deaner.

That move sealed the deal. Dem Boys are the new Impact tag champs. Tag team action!

Are you excited for the Briscoes to run the Impact tag division? Where do Dem Boys rank in the best teams today?

Check out the full results from Under Siege.