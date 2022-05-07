Mia Yim makes surprise return at Impact Under Siege

The HBIC is back in Impact. Mia Yim has returned, and her sights are set on Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo has had a rough time lately. She was cruising on top of the world as champ champ holding the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and the ROH Women’s World Championship. Just like that, her world went up in smoke. Purrazzo lost both belts, and now she to deal with Mia Yim, who made a surprise appearance at Under Siege.

Purrazzo was ornery heading into the AAA rematch against Taya Valkyrie.

The action was heated from the start. Taya gloated with her gold lifting it high in the face of Purrazzo. The Virtuosa responded with a forearm blast. Purrazzo wrestled with aggressive desperation to win back the title. Taya was no pushover. After Taya connected on a curbstomp, the Virtuosa came back to deliver two curbstomps.

Purrazzo nailed her Gotch piledriver finisher, but Taya kicked out on the cover. Purrazzo went to her bread and butter armbar. As Taya reached for the ropes, Purrazzo snatched the free arm for the Venus de Milo double armbar. Taya dramatically made the break by placing her foot on the bottom rope.

Purrazzo lost her composure and brought the AAA belt into the ring. Her malicious intentions were clear, so the referee tried to grab it out of her hands. In the tug of war, Taya scored a roll-up to win and retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Purrazzo attacked after the match and locked in the double armbar again.

All of a sudden, the lights went out. Yim appeared on stage with backup dancers.

Yim stepped to Purrazzo, who didn’t want that smoke. When Yim checked on Taya, Purrazzo went for a sneak attack. Yim unleashed a flurry of kicks. As she set up for a package piledriver, Purrazzo escaped to safety.

Yim wrestled for Impact as far back as 2013. She made a name for herself as part of the Dollhouse group in 2015. Yim won the Knockouts Championship in 2016 and carried it for 87 days. Picking a fight with Purrazzo is a heck of way to test herself. Even though Purrazzo is a zero champ these days, she is still a premier competitor at the top of the food chain in Impact.

