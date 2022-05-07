Impact Under Siege 2022 live results: Josh Alexander, Briscoes, & Taya Valkyrie in title action

Impact is going full steam ahead for a quick turnaround to Under Siege on May 7. The card features five championship contests with Tomohiro Ishii, the Briscoes, Taya Valkyrie, and the Bullet Club entering through the Forbidden Door.

The Under Siege special event begins at 8 pm ET. The broadcast can be viewed through the Impact Plus app and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET.

Live results: