Impact Under Siege 2022 live results: Josh Alexander, Briscoes, & Taya Valkyrie in title action

Impact is going full steam ahead for a quick turnaround to Under Siege on May 7. The card features five championship contests with Tomohiro Ishii, the Briscoes, Taya Valkyrie, and the Bullet Club entering through the Forbidden Door.
The Under Siege special event begins at 8 pm ET. The broadcast can be viewed through the Impact Plus app and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET.
Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
Live results:
Pre-show
Heath & Rhino defeated Raj Singh & Shera. Diving hot tag to Rhino. As the ring cleared, Singh turned around into a Gore from the War Machine. Rhino pinned Singh to win.
Rich Swann defeated Laredo Kid and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a three-way. Laredo used Swann as a stepping stool to jump onto the turnbuckles for a Spanish Fly to Bailey. Swann kicked Laredo in the face to break the pin. Swann hit a Phoenix splash onto Laredo to win. Cool match worth checking out (here) for X-Division creativity.
Main show
Gisele Shaw defeated Madison Rayne. Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards were ringside. Alisha had the idea to watch Shaw’s back, so they could team up for a tag title shot if Shaw could win. Alisha’s help paid off. When Dashwood tried to interfere, Alisha protected Shaw. After a roll-up exchange, Shaw exploded for a knee strike to pin Rayne.
Chris Sabin defeated Steve Maclin. After furious fisticuffs down the stretch, Sabin gained momentum for a flying DDT. That set up a Cradle Shock to win.
AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie retained against Deonna Purrazzo. Taya survived Purrazzo’s gotch piledriver and double armbar finishers. Purrazzo blew a gasket and tried to use the AAA belt as a foreign object. As the referee intervened, Taya scored a roll-up to win.
Mia Yim returns to Impact! After the AAA bout, Purrazzo pummeled Taya. As Purrazzo locked in a double armbar, the lights went out. Yim danced her way to the ring with a flashy entrance. Purrazzo backed away. When Yim checked on Taya, Purrazzo tried a sneak attack, but Yim unleashed a flurry of kicks.
Still to come...
Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok
X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) vs. Briscoes
Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, El Phantasmo, & Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, & Vincent)
Loading comments...