Two stars leave Impact

Impact has a fluctuating roster with the Forbidden Door swinging wide. Wrestlers come and go in the turnover. Two such cases involve JONAH and Willie Mack. Both men have concluded their time with Impact.

JONAH arrived in November 2021 as a monster hoss and wrapped up his run with Impact by putting over other hosses. He lost to Tomohiro Ishii at Rebellion, which resulted in Ishii earning an Impact world title shot against Josh Alexander Saturday night (May 7) at Under Siege. JONAH also took the L to PCO in a Monster’s Ball match in the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. JONAH officially announced his departure on social media.

There's a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO ... HE IS NOT HUMAN.



IMPACT see ya down the road. pic.twitter.com/u4R2Xdmwsd — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) May 6, 2022

Fans of JONAH can watch him in NJPW as he continues to ply his trade as Top Dog.

Willie Mack is now a free agent. Mack’s contract expired with Impact, and he declined the new offer.

After last nights Impact episode I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING. My contract has expired and I decided to decline their new offer. So now I'm gonna be doing my thing on the independents. Hit up bookwilliemack@gmail.com if you want to see me in ya city or town. #MackMode pic.twitter.com/AaRYiXpM1g — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) May 6, 2022

Mack had been wrestling with Impact since 2018. His peak with the company was winning the X-Division Championship in 2020. Mack often played second fiddle to Rich Swann as best buddies. They seemed poised to make a run at tag team gold, but plans have changed with Mack’s departure.

Don’t worry about Mack’s future. He’s already booked for NJPW against Jeff Cobb on May 15. Well, maybe worry a little bit, since Cobb is his opponent. Win or lose, there will be pain.

Mack has a title shot lined up against Chris Dickinson in UWN on May 17.

Hot Chocolate has also been getting dates in AAA recently. His dance moves work the crowd to a frenzy.

Who knows where else Mack could pop up. MLW has an open door policy for free agents. With Scorpio Sky’s declaration to be a fighting champion, perhaps Mack can be a surprise opponent in AEW for the TNT Championship one day soon.

What were your favorite moments from JONAH and Willie Mack in Impact? Where would you like to see Mack end up?