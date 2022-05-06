Surprise teased for Impact Under Siege

Impact is fond of teasers and surprises for their PPVs and special events. That much is in store for the Under Siege show on May 7.

Impact has been playing grindhouse teaser trailers the past few weeks. Targeted images included Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Moose, W. Morrissey, Deonna Purrazzo. Letter initials were EGV to signify something, which I’m completely stumped about.

The latest teaser had a set of numbers referring to the date for Under Siege.

Hints point toward Sami Callihan returning from injury after breaking his ankle in September. Before Sami was put on hiatus, there was a story brewing about him becoming the face of Impact. The wrestlers shown in the teaser have all built their stock in his absence to claim top draw status. Perhaps that will be the hit list for Callihan upon return, assuming it is him. Or maybe it’s all a trick for someone else. Guessing is half the fun.

The Under Siege card currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) vs. Briscoes

Violent by Design (c) vs. Briscoes AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, El Phantasmo, & Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, & Vincent)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Pre-show: Madison Rayne vs. Gisele Shaw

Pre-show: Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

The Under Siege special event is available for live viewing on May 7 through the Impact Plus app and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

Who is your guess for the surprise teaser? What do you think the EGV initials represent?