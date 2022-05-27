Impact recap: Josh Alexander & the Briscoes cheated out of their revenge

The main event for Impact Wrestling had a lot of gold in the ring. World champion Josh Alexander teamed with the tag champion Briscoes for trios action against Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner. The idea was for the Briscoes to finish off Violent by Design, while Alexander makes a physical statement to Young before their title bout at Slammiversary on June 19. Those plans went haywire when the good guys were cheated by design out of their revenge.

The match was fast-paced and energetic. The Briscoes earned the early edge with flying attacks to the outside. Alexander isn’t a leaper, so he stood there nodding with approval.

Later in the bout, the Briscoes cleaned house and were close to victory on a neckbreaker and froggy bow combo to Young. Deaner rushed in to break the pinfall.

The Briscoes continued the momentum for a powerbomb neckbreaker to Deaner. After Deaner kicked out, Mark Briscoe called for the Doomsday Device. That’s when the funny business began. Doering distracted the referee, so Young could wallop Mark with the VBD flagpole. Deaner hit a DDT on Mark. Alexander made the save on the cover.

Alexander and Young went back and forth escaping the C4 and piledriver finishers. EY dumped Alexander out on a back body drop. Doering followed up on the floor with a crushing running crossbody tackle. EY and Deaner went for the Doomsday Device on Mark, but he escaped to ram Deaner into the corner. Mark fired up, however, VBD shenanigans thwarted him again. Doering occupied the ref’s vision, and Deaner cracked Mark with a helmet mask. Young pounced for a piledriver to win.

Violent by Design stood tall to close the show after they cheated Alexander and the Briscoes out of their revenge.

In other action from Impact Wrestling:

Shelley connected on the Automatic Midnight piledriver. When Trey kicked out, Shelley shifted to a submission. Both men traded roll-ups with Trey coming out on top for a crucifix pin. Shelley stormed out of the ring in frustration about the loss. Later backstage, Shelley showed respect to Trey then exited. Blake Christian celebrated Trey’s success. They goaded Kenny King into defending his spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. King versus Christian was booked for next week.

The Briscoes claimed to be the baddest tag team on the planet. The Good Brothers stepped in with a rebuttal. The Briscoes won’t be considered the real champs until they beat them. Briscoes stepped up, and the Impact tag title match was made for Slammiversary.

(Full details here.) Hoss fight! Slamovich overwhelmed Havok to win with the Snow Plow. Rich Swann wants Matt Cardona and the Impact Digital Media Championship. Swann claimed Cardona was ducking him. If Cardona won’t come to him, then he will go to Cardona. Swann also challenged Drama King for next week. On commentary, Drama King said he would be happy to oblige.

Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green. Physical bout finished with the Grace Driver.

Deonna Purrazzo isn’t surprised Mia Yim tried to make a name for herself at the Virtuosa’s expense. That proves Purrazzo is the face of the Knockouts division even without championships. Tasha Steelz entered to sass back, but she wasn’t looking to pick a fight. Savannah Evans wrestles Yim next week. Steelz invited Purrazzo ringside to end the Yim problem.

Honor No More were angry that OGK was passed over for a tag title match. Eddie Edwards warned Scott D’Amore. If they don’t get what they want, then nobody will. That played into the next match.

(Full details here.) Sabin and Kaz had a firecracker of a bout, but Honor No More crashed the party. The beatdown on Sabin and Kaz resulted in no finish. Backstage, Heath and Rhino confronted Honor No More about being ungrateful. They have all been fired at some point, and Impact was the one offering an opportunity. The argument was broken up by security. Heath & Rhino versus Matt Taven & Mike Bennett was booked for next week.

(Full details here.) Morrissey and Gujjar worked well as a team en route to victory. Hot tag to Morrissey to clean house. After chokeslamming Singh, he tagged in Gujjar for a spear to win. Moose said that Sami Callihan is the biggest fraud in wrestling with his cowardly attacks from behind. Moose & Steve Maclin versus W. Morrissey & PCO was announced for next week. Maclin told Moose to clear his head of Callihan, so they can win the tag match. The screen went screwy, and Moose flinched. Apparently he was the only one who saw it, which made Maclin doubt Moose’s mental state.

Impact continued their streak of action-packed TV episodes. Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley opened hot with X-Division style. Showing Shelley’s mounting frustrations was a nice touch for character development.

The short but sweet hoss fight between Masha Slamovich and Havok was hosstastic. The shock of seeing Slamovich crush Havok was an impressive way to build the Russian’s stock. Jordynne Grace and Chelsea Green had my favorite match of the night. It was a slobberknocker. Green did well taking a beating to set up Grace’s intense physicality.

The lack of a finish between Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian was a bit of a bummer, however, the action was riveting to that point. W. Morrissey set the stage nicely for Bhupinder Gujjar to gain in popularity.

The main event was a fun way to mix in their top champions. The Briscoes did the heavy work to hype up the crowd. I’m not a fan of the tag champs taking the pinfall, but somebody had to lose. At least it was heavily protected with nefarious interference. Violent by Design needed the win to stay strong as a competent unit. Josh Alexander and Eric Young had just enough of a tease against one another to whet the appetite and prevent their PPV feud from being overexposed too early before the showdown at Slammiversary.

Share your thoughts on Impact Wrestling. What was your favorite match? Who stole the show?