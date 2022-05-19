Mia Yim wrestles in Impact ring for first time in five years

It had been five years since Mia Yim wrestled in Impact. Her return to the ring culminated in victory on Impact Wrestling.

Yim made a splash at Under Siege with a surprise appearance. That led to her inclusion in the first Queen of the Mountain match to take place June 19 at Slammiversary. Yim also made enemies with Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, and Savannah Evans. With so many adversaries, that means trios action.

For the first time since March 2nd, 2017 - The HBIC is in action on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/EqQCyglM1m — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

Yim teamed with Taya Valkyrie and Jordynne Grace against Purrazzo, Steelz, and Evans. Grace had the coolest move of the match with a 30-second stalling Jackhammer to Steelz.

Evans took control for a butterfly suplex to Grace. The bad girls isolated Grace setting up a hot tag moment for Yim.

The crowd explodes as @MiaYim FINALLY tags into this contest and runs wild. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HRyABdkNI7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

The HBIC unloaded a flurry of dropkicks, including a powerful shotgun dropkick into the corner. Yim twerked to mock Steelz then attacked with a running cannonball. Yim planted the Knockouts champ on a sitdown powerbomb. Purrazzo broke the pinfall for the contest to continue.

The match broke down into chaos. Grace dumped Purrazzo out of the ring. Evans connected on a big boot to Grace. Taya executed a German suplex to Evans. Steelz hit a cutter to Taya. Yim swooped in from behind for a full nelson suplex to Steelz.

Purrazzo regained the advantage for her squad. After pump kicking Yim, she dragged Steelz to the corner to tag in powerhouse Evans. Yim rallied back with a drop toehold sending Evans into the ropes. Taya ran in for a sliding German suplex. Yim capitalized with Eat Defeat to pin Evans for victory.

Yim was successful in her return to an Impact ring. She looked just as smooth as ever.

I MISSED YOU @IMPACTWRESTLING — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 20, 2022

Do you think Mia Yim should win the Knockouts Championship in the Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary?