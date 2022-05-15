Famous faction returns at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact was in Kissimmee, Florida this weekend for two night of television taping. The “Citrus Brawl” shows advertised the return of TNA legend Frankie Kazarian. They also had a surprise up their sleeve. Or maybe I should say under their vest...

Scoop #15: Vincent & Kenny King vs THE ACES & 8S!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VC6LMFxmNX — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 15, 2022

Yep, former club vice-president D-Lo Brown donned the cut and led Wes Briscoe & Garrett Bischoff out for Aces & Eights first match on Impact since 2013. The lost to Honor No More’s Vincent & Kenny King, then when Matt Taven & Mike Bennett came out for a post-match beatdown, Kazarian & Motor City Machine Guns ran in to make the save. So it’s about to get weird.

That’s not all that happened on the road to June 19 ‘s Slammiversary. Here are the spoilers from the May 13-14 tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Friday

Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus (BTI)

defeated Black Taurus (BTI) Alisha def. Renee Michelle. After the match, Masha Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope.

def. Renee Michelle. After the match, Masha Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope. Hikuleo def. Vincent

def. Vincent W. Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar def. Shera & Raj Singh

def. Shera & Raj Singh Trey Miguel def. Alex Shelley in an Ultimate X qualifying match for Slammiversary

def. Alex Shelley in an Ultimate X qualifying match for Slammiversary Masha Slamovich def. Havok

def. Havok Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin ended in a no contest when both men were attacked by Honor No More

Joe Doering def. Josh Alexander via disqualification

def. Josh Alexander via disqualification Mia Yim def. Savannah Evans

def. Savannah Evans Kenny King def. Blake Christian

def. Blake Christian Mike Bennett & Matt Taven def. Rhino & Heath

def. Rhino & Heath Jordynne Grace def. Chelsea Green

def. Chelsea Green Moose & Steve Maclin def. W. Morrissey & PCO

def. W. Morrissey & PCO The Briscoes def. Bullet Club’s Jay White & Chris Bey (non-title)

Saturday

Crazy Steve & Black Taurus def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger (BTI)

def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger (BTI) Laredo Kid def. Blake Christian.

def. Blake Christian. Rich Swann def. Matthew Rehwoldt in a Special Challenge Match

def. Matthew Rehwoldt in a Special Challenge Match The Good Brothers announce they’re challenging The Briscoes at Slammiversary. Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson talk trash and mention beating Dem Boys at Multiverse of Matches in April. That brings out Jay & Mark for some jawing before a brawl, and GB bailing.

Rosemary def. Tenille Dashwood. Madison Rayne helps her partner with a two-on-one attack, but Taya Valkyrie makes the save. Once the Knockouts Tag champs, the two old friends stare at each other before Rosemary walks off.

def. Tenille Dashwood. Madison Rayne helps her partner with a two-on-one attack, but Taya Valkyrie makes the save. Once the Knockouts Tag champs, the two old friends stare at each other before Rosemary walks off. Steve Maclin def. PCO. PCO was said to be a “bloody mess” in this one, and possible dislocated his shoulder in this one.

def. PCO. PCO was said to be a “bloody mess” in this one, and possible dislocated his shoulder in this one. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Eddie Edwards defeated Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machine Guns. Honor No More’s victory beatdown was interrupted by Heath, but the good guys were still outnumbered after Kenny King & Vincent joined their mates.

defeated Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machine Guns. Honor No More’s victory beatdown was interrupted by Heath, but the good guys were still outnumbered after Kenny King & Vincent joined their mates. Violent By Design def. Josh Alexander & I The Briscoes after Eric Young pinned Mark Briscoe

def. Josh Alexander & I The Briscoes after Eric Young pinned Mark Briscoe Chris Bey def. Raj Singh w/Shera

def. Raj Singh w/Shera Savannah Evans & Tasha Steelz def. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim

def. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey.

def. Mike Bailey. Masha Slamovich def. Alisha w/ Gisele Shaw

def. Alisha w/ Gisele Shaw Vincent & Kenny King with Eddie Edwards def. the returning Aces & Eights, Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco w/ D-Lo Brown. Kenny King, Vincent & Eddie Edwards surround D-Lo afterwards and are joined by Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley & Kaz even the odds, hitting their finishers on Taven, Bennett & Edwards to send HNM scurrying up the ramp.

with Eddie Edwards def. the returning Aces & Eights, Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco w/ D-Lo Brown. Kenny King, Vincent & Eddie Edwards surround D-Lo afterwards and are joined by Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley & Kaz even the odds, hitting their finishers on Taven, Bennett & Edwards to send HNM scurrying up the ramp. The contract signing for Impact World Title match at Slammiversary features Scott D’Amore, Josh Alexander & Eric Young talking about this as big match because of the champ and challenger’s history with the promotion. Things break down, of course, and Violent by Design joins EY to disassemble the ring and choke out Alexander so Young can piledriver him into the exposed wood. The lights go out and Sami Callihan appears to chase the heels off and help the champ up.

Thoughts on Aces & Eights in 2022? Or anything else that happened at Citrus Brawl?