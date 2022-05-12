Mia Yim to wrestle in historic Knockouts match at Impact Slammiversary

Mia Yim made a splash by returning to Impact at Under Siege. Now, she has a chance to make history at the Slammiversary PPV on June 19.

Gail Kim took to the ring for the announcement. In honor of Impact’s 20th anniversary, they wanted a special Knockouts match for Slammiversary. Impact will have the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at the PPV.

Queen of the Mountain is based off King of the Mountain. The concept is similar to a ladder match, except the winner hangs the championship high above instead of retrieving it. Oh, but there are more wrinkles. To be eligible to win, a wrestler first has to earn a pinfall or submission within the match. TNA and Impact have held 12 prior editions of the King of the Mountain. Jeff Jarrett leads the pack with 3 wins.

Kim revealed the participants to be current Knockouts champ Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo. Steelz interrupted before the final competitor could be named.

Steelz took it as a personal grudge from Kim to take the title away from her. The Boricua Badass stepped in to declare Savannah Evans as the fifth person, so Evans could watch her back. Kim stated that all challengers are former champs. The official fifth was Mia Yim, who held the Knockouts Championship in 2016 under the name Jade.

Steelz was not happy. Steelz and Evans surrounded Kim. Lights out, lights on. Yim entered the scene with her dancers. Yim was rocking the ring when Purrazzo crashed the party as payback from Under Siege.

Taya Valkyrie and Jordynne Grace ran out to even the odds. The goodies cleared the ring on a German suplex from Yim to Purrazzo, a clothesline over the ropes from Taya to Evans, and a spinebuster from Grace to Steelz.

A six-woman tag was announced for next week on Impact Wrestling. Steelz, Evans, & Purrazzo will wrestle Yim, Taya, & Grace.

The card for Slammiversary on June 19 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Queen of the Mountain: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim

Ultimate X: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. four more wrestlers to be determined

Are you excited for the Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary? Who are you picking to win?