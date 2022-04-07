Bullet Club leader to wrestle rival at Impact Rebellion PPV

Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling was a replay of last week’s Multiverse of Matches event, but there were a few juicy pieces of news announced during the broadcast. Bullet Club leader “Switchblade” Jay White will dance with a current rival one more time at the Rebellion PPV. Plus, the Briscoes will be returning to the Impact Zone.

At the Multiverse show, Chris Sabin used his veteran savvy to pull the upset when he countered a Blade Runner finisher into a roll-up to pin White for the 1, 2, 3. Sabin spoke about rising from the bottom his entire life. Nobody expected him to win, but he did just that by pinning White. Sabin plans to make sure White never forgets.

Sabin will get his chance to prove his victory was no fluke when he wrestles White in a rematch of sorts. Steve Maclin burst his way into the picture by attacking Sabin after his win. Maclin is still angry about Sabin’s false suspicions of Maclin being behind the attack on Jonathan Gresham in the Team Impact versus Honor No More storyline. As Maclin put the boots to Sabin, White pulled him off to get some more of Sabin. When Maclin puffed up in protest, White deflated him with a low blow.

That’s the story that led to Sabin versus White versus Maclin as an official match for Rebellion on April 23.

The advertised card so far for Rebellion in Poughkeepsie, NY includes:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Rosemary

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Rosemary Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) defending in an 8-team elimination challenge

Violent by Design (c) defending in an 8-team elimination challenge X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Sabin vs. “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Steve Maclin

If you missed the news from the Multiverse of Matches, you might be surprised to see Taya Valkyrie’s name in the lineup. La Wera Loca returned to Impact to call her shot at Deonna Purrazzo and the AAA women’s title. Backstage after the confrontation, Taya spoke about her plans to shut the Virtuosa’s mouth by reclaiming the title she never lost.

The Briscoes were in tag team action at the Multiverse of Matches in a losing effort to the Good Brothers. That’s the bad news for fans of Dem Boys. The good news is that Jay and Mark are returning to the Impact Zone for the TV taping on April 24 in Poughkeepsie.

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be fresh content. The advertised card includes:

Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero

Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge

Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley

PCO vs. JONAH

What odds do you give “Switchblade” Jay White of getting his win back at Rebellion? Are you happy to see the Briscoes return to Impact?