Impact recap: Five matches announced for Under Siege

Hot off the Rebellion PPV, Impact dealt with the fallout by gearing up for the Under Siege special event on May 7. A bevy of bouts were announced during Impact Wrestling (Apr. 28, 2022).

The Under Siege card currently contains:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) vs. Briscoes

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Bullet Club vs. Honor No More

Scott D’Amore had a hand-picked opponent for the world title main event at Under Siege. In order to expedite the official announcement, he forced Moose into his contractual rematch against Josh Alexander after the Walking Weapon won the Impact World Championship at Rebellion. Alexander prevailed again in the TV main event (full details here). The champ escaped a powerbomb to rally for a powerbomb of his own and a C4 piledriver to win.

Afterward, Alexander’s opponent walked through the curtain. Enter “Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii for a staredown to hype the Under Siege main event.

In the Knockouts division, Taya Valkyrie cut a passionate promo about winning the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time at Rebellion. She had hit rock bottom with her passion and creativity being held captive only to find motivation to reach the top again. Deonna Purrazzo ran out for a sneak attack. Decay made the save with Rosemary and Taya staring into each other’s eyes. Those two have a long history as friends, which last saw Taya arrested for attempted murder on Rosemary’s sacrificial virgin groom John E. Bravo.

That skirmish led to Decay defeating Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. Havok pinned Evans after a spear from Rosemary. Due to those two segments, the Knockouts and AAA title bouts were booked for Under Siege.

In the tag team division, Violent by Design took pride in winning the 8-team elimination contest to retain gold at Rebellion. With power and control, this world belongs to them. Heath & Rhino protested to angle toward a title shot. The Briscoes entered the scene (full details here) looking to get in the mix. Dem Boys defeated Heath & Rhino via froggy bow in an impromptu #1 contender bout.

Another battle is set in the faction war between Bullet Club and Honor No More. Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett were victorious over the Motor City Machine Guns & Mike Bailey, but the fighting wasn’t over. Bullet Club came out to brawl. The Good Brothers clobbered Kenny King with a Magic Killer to stand tall. A 10-man tag was announced for Under Siege with “Switchblade” Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, El Phantasmo, & Chris Bey representing Bullet Club against Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, & Vincent representing Honor No More.

In other happenings from the Impact Wrestling broadcast:

The grindhouse teaser returned for EGV. Signs point to Sami Callihan behind that, but we shall see.

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated VSK via leaping spear. Afterward, Raj Singh and Shera entered the ring. Singh tried to make peace to convince Gujjar to join them. Gujjar was not interested, so Shera got hot. In a statement of strength and intimidation, Shera pummeled VSK with a Death Valley Driver. Gujjar did not back down.

Rocky Romero offered to put in a good word for Ace Austin to be invited to the NJPW Best of Super Juniors tournament. Ace was intrigued then requested Romero get out his interview. Romero made a counteroffer of a X-Division championship bout. Romero exited to speak with Scott D’Amore to book it for next week. As Ace left the scene, he bumped into Mike Bailey. Speedball offered sincere congratulations to Ace for winning the title at Rebellion. Ace left his handshake hanging and walked away. Bailey was confused, because he thought they were friends.

Steve Maclin was riding high off a win over Chris Sabin and Jay White. Ever since arriving in Impact, Maclin has stacked bodies. The count will keep rising. Maclin intends to go after the Impact world title.

After the six-man tag losing to Honor No More, Alex Shelley was upset with Mike Bailey. There seemed to be tension from Shelley before the bout, since he lost to Bailey at the Multiverse of Matches. During the contest, their squad worked together smoothly. When Bailey took the losing pin, Shelley seemed to point the blame at Speedball. Chris Sabin was stuck in the middle trying to make peace.

Gisele Shaw interrupted Tenille Dashwood’s talk show, so a singles bout was arranged.

Vincent defeated Crazzy Steve on the pre-show. During the main program, he discussed resurrecting PCO. JONAH is a monster in human form. PCO was human but not anymore. Next week will have PCO versus JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match.

Also booked for next week is Bryan Myers versus W. Morrissey in a tables match.

This episode of Impact Wrestling was very productive. It finished the feud, for now, between Josh Alexander and Moose with a free title fight. It was good but not as great as the match at Rebellion. That’s to be expected though given the circumstances of a quick rematch. Even though Moose lost, he looked smart by making adjustments based on action from Rebellion.

The Briscoes made a splash returning to Impact to earn a tag title shot. They also participated in tag team action on the show. That’s a double win for fans of Dem Boys. I’m curious how Heath and Rhino will react to the loss. They were so close to winning the belts at Rebellion, and now they were knocked down the ladder by the Briscoes.

The Knockouts division is popping with two title fights for Under Siege. The setup provided a nice reunion of sorts for Ragnarok. Based on the interaction, there is space to explore the relationship between Taya and Rosemary. Both upcoming championship contests would seem to be favored for the champs, but Deonna Purrazzo and Havok are never opponents to count out.

