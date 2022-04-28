Briscoes return to Impact to earn tag title match

The Briscoes have unfinished business in Impact after the Bullet Club trifled in their loss to the Good Brothers at the Multiverse of Matches. Dem Boys arrived in the Impact Zone and made an immediate impact to earn a shot at the tag team titles.

Violent by Design opened the Impact Wrestling broadcast gloating about retaining the Impact World Tag Team Championship in an 8-team elimination contest at the Rebellion PPV. Eric Young spoke about this being power and control. The world belongs to them.

Enter Heath and Rhino. They wanted retribution for the trials and tribulation Young put Rhino through. They also wanted the tag gold.

That’s when the Briscoes arrived on the scene. Dem Boys won titles everywhere they’ve been, and Impact will be no different.

Heath and Rhino welcomed the newcomers with a clear message to get to the back of the line. The Briscoes didn’t take kindly to that suggestion. Tensions heated up. Eric Young excused himself from the mix to let them settle it on their own. The team left standing will meet Violent by Design.

Ding, ding, ding. An impromptu bout between the Briscoes and Heath & Rhino was underway. Dem Boys ran roughshod early with flying attacks to the outside.

Down the stretch, the Briscoes took control to tee off strikes ping-ponging Rhino. Jay connected on a neckbreaker and Mark followed with a froggy bow for victory.

With that win, the Briscoes booked a date for the Impact tag titles against Violent by Design at the Under Siege special event on May 7.

What odds are you giving the Briscoes of walking out of Under Siege as Impact tag champions?