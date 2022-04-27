The IInspiration announce they are ‘indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action’

Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay of The IInspiration debuted in Impact at Bound For Glory last October, six months after they were released by WWE (where they worked as Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, mostly as a team known as The IIconics). Their journey to Impact was delayed by issues the Australians faced getting their visa status addressed. It also immediately paid off in a championship win, as the duo claimed the Knockouts Tag titles in their first match.

The IInspiration held those belts until last month’s Sacrifice PPV. Now, after an unsuccessful attempt to win them back from Madison Rayne & Tennille Dashwood of The Influence, they’ve announced they’re taking a break from wrestling.

Impact released this statement with Lee & McKay this morning (Weds., April 27):

The IInspiration Stepping Away From In-Ring Action Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) confirmed today that they will be indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action. “The IInspiration have been a great part of IMPACT’s Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future.” The IInspiration issued a joint statement: “We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family. “We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

No word on what those other opportunities might be, but we’ll pass any information along when we get it, and wish Lee & McKay the best of luck with whatever comes next.