Impact Wrestling spoilers: Josh Alexander’s title run takes shape

Impact stuck around Poughkeepsie, NY on Sun., April 24 after their Rebellion PPV the night before, taping material for the next few weeks of television.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

• Josh Alexander def. Moose to retain the Impact World championship. Tomohiro Ishii had a staredown with Alexander to close the show. • Ace Austin def. Rocky Romero to retain the Impact X Division title. Austin’s next defense was announced for Under Siege on May 7. He’ll face former champ Trey Miguel. • The Briscoes def. Heath & Rhino • PCO def. JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match • Tomohiro Ishii def. Steve Maclin • Jay White & Chris Bey def. The Souljas (Willie Mack & Rich Swann), followed by an Honor No More/Bullet Club brawl • W. Morrissey def. Brian Myers in a Tables Match that featured involvement from Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green & Jordynne Grace • Rosemary & Havok def. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans • Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw • Newly crowned AAA Reina de Reinas champ Taya Valkyrie’s feud with Deonna Purrazzo continued when Purrazzo attacked Valkyrie after a promo. • Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven def. Motor City Machine Guns & Speedball Mike Bailey. Bullet Club showed up to confront Honor No More after the match. • Bhupinder Guijar def. VSK. Mahabali Shera returned and beatdown MSK after the match, and Shera vs. Guijar was booked for Under Siege. • Masha Slamovich squash

This should get us through to Under Siege. Impact’s next taping will be the day after that show in Newport, Kentucky on Sun., May 8.