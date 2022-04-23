Taya Valkyrie wins AAA women’s championship at Impact Rebellion

Taya Valkyrie has returned to Impact Wrestling in grand style. La Wera Loca defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time.

Purrazzo had been holding Champ Champ Challenges for competitors to take their pick of the AAA women’s title or the ROH Women’s World Championship. Purrazzo’s streak ran to 7-0 with wins over Santana Garrett, Miranda Alize, Lady Frost, Chelsea Green, Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost in a three-way, Faby Apache, and Willow Nightingale. The buck stopped at Taya.

Taya made a surprise appearance at Multiverse of Matches to call her shot for the AAA title at the Rebellion PPV (Apr. 23, 2002). When the time came, La Wera Loca entered in style and rose to the occasion.

Taya had the power advantage early to execute a snap German suplex off the ropes. Purrazzo had tricks of her own for a Flatliner into a Koji Clutch submission. Outside, Purrazzo used a side Russian leg sweep to smash backward into the apron. The action reset in the center of the ring as both women roared. Fisticuffs flew. Taya gained the upper hand on the exchange with a clothesline.

Purrazzo rallied with a pump kick and standing moonsault. When Taya kicked out, Purrazzo transitioned to an armbar. Taya crawled to the ropes for the break. Purrazzo went high-risk for flight, but Taya caught her for a sitdown powerbomb. When Purrazzo kicked out, Taya transitioned to a cross-legged STF. Purrazzo reached the ropes to get free.

Down the stretch, Purrazzo set up for a Gotch piledriver, but Taya escaped. A kick to the midsection and a high knee softened Purrazzo for the Road to Valhalla. 1, 2, 3.

Taya is the new AAA Reina de Reinas champion.

Are you happy for Taya’s success or would you have rather seen Purrazzo continue with the Champ Champ Challenge?