Fight night is here for Impact’s Rebellion PPV (Saturday, April 23, 2022). The main event features Josh Alexander aiming to achieve his quest to regain the Impact World Championship from archrival Moose. Six title bouts in total are on the card with Forbidden Door appearances from Taya Valkyrie, “Switchblade” Jay White, Jonathan Gresham, and Tomohiro Ishii.
The Rebellion PPV portion begins at 8 pm ET available through PPV and Fite TV (order here). The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on YouTube.
Catch up on storylines with the preview and predictions. Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
Results:
PPV card
Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander
Impact Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Rosemary
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) in 8-team elimination challenge
Impact X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyire
Chris Sabin vs. “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Steve Maclin
JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Pre-show
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Influence (c) vs. The IInspiration
Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey (Jonathan Gresham was replaced following reports of an injury.)
