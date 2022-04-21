Bullet Club wins faction warfare in Impact

The Bullet Club makes enemies wherever they go. Their latest war is with Honor No More in Impact. The two factions competed in a 8-man tag to establish the pecking order of power.

“Swithblade” Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Chris Bey represented the Bullet Club. Honor No More’s crew consisted of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Kenny King with Maria Kanellis and Eddie Edwards ringside to support.

The match broke down into chaos down the stretch. The Good Brothers had a Magic Killer in their sights, but Taven saved Bennett from harm. Taven sent Gallows out of the ring. White tossed Taven with a Saito suplex. King planted White on a tiger driver. Bey hit the Art of Finesse springboard cutter to King. Bey then took flight flipping over the ropes crashing down upon Vincent and Taven on the floor.

The Good Brothers seized the moment to finish. Anderson connected on a Stun Gun to Bennett, and a Magic Killer earned the 1, 2, 3 for Gallows.

Honor No More and Bullet Club tore the roof off the 2300 Arena! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/y5wliXO52A — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022

The war between Bullet Club and Honor No More is likely far from over, but the Bullet Club earned bragging rights on this evening. The match had fun callbacks to history with White and Taven squaring off, Good Brothers against OGK, and Anderson’s infatuation with Maria. There were also teases for fresh feuds with Bey and King clashing for the first time.

Put all that together, and it was too sweet.